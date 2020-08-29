OLEAN — At a time when some people may be seeking a new career after losing a job that vanished because of the pandemic, one employer in the community is looking for employees to fill a number of positions.
Intandem plans to stage a “drive-through” hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of its new building at 1010 Wayne St., located across from the Olean YMCA and in the building formerly known as the Call Center.
“This will be a socially-distanced, outdoor interviewing opportunity for open positions in direct care, behavioral health, cleaning technicians, production workers, overnight care shifts and other office positions,” said Larry Sorokes, chief development officer for Intandem, previously known as the ReHabilitation Center. “It’s our first attempt at something like this, and we think it will be interesting.”
Sorokes said Intandem is one of the area’s largest employers with over 1,000 employees working throughout Western New York. He said Intandem also “recognizes the importance of every position in the agency and the role that each of us plays in providing excellent services to the individuals and families we support.
“We are always looking for motivated people, whether they want to start a new career, change occupations, or find themselves in need of employment due to the economic downturn,” Sorokes said. “The area’s economic condition has certainly seen better times, but great opportunities are still available for job-seekers who have an interest in working in a caring environment and growing with a company that continues to develop new opportunities in the developmental disability, mental health and business services fields.”
Margaret Hines, Intandem’s director of human resources, said the outside hiring process is being conducted to provide safety for all involved.
She said the agency is always looking for good employees to work in a number of capacities.
“And I think this whole pandemic has made people sit back and reexamine their lives,” Hines continued. “We have lost some people … through attrition. With what has happened in the last three or four months, we need people; we’ve always needed people, but it’s just more prevalent now.”
In particular, the agency needs cleaners as it has obtained additional contracts for facilities that need extra cleaning during the pandemic.
“We’ve beefed up our cleaning services and obviously places need to be cleaned,” she remarked. “That is one area that we’ve definitely added positions.”
She said cleaning services are under the auspices of the agency’s business development side of Intandem.
“It’s a profit side (of the agency) which will help support our mission of serving people,” Hines explained. “We clean the (Cattaraugus) county building and we clean various businesses in the area” as well as buildings and homes owned by Intandem.
“We also have a couple of churches that are now in need because now all the churches need to be cleaned after every service,” she added.
Hines said one of the greater needs of the agency are the overnight staff who work in group homes.
“The overnight shift is a hard shift for some people, so we’re always in need of our direct support,” she noted.
As for the hiring event, Hines said while it will primarily be a drive-through session which will be marked with balloons and signs, applicants may also walk up to the site.
“We just ask that people wear masks,” she commented. Applicants will be interviewed at various tents for the type of job they are interested in. In addition, gift bags will be provided to all who complete the forms.
Hines said applicants are encouraged to pre-apply on the agency’s website at intandem.org to streamline the process. Paper applications, however, will also be available at the site.
Hines said the agency has a sister company in Niagara County, but those hired at the Olean event will work for Intandem in Cattaraugus County. The agency’s Niagara branch also plans to stage a hiring event Tuesday.