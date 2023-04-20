OLEAN — Officials at Intandem have announced the recognition of milestone years of service for 100 employees in its operations in Cattaraugus and Niagara counties.
The agency’s Cattaraugus County event was held in February at The Old Library Restaurant and thanked employees who reached significant levels of tenure with Intandem. Officials said the events also served as a reminder to all employees of their accomplishments and expresses the deep appreciation of their work from the agency boards and administration.
The events for employees who reached milestone anniversaries in 2022 were the first held since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in 2020. The agency noted that the honorees devoted a total of over 2.7 million hours so far in their careers.
“We are grateful to finally go back to acknowledging our dedicated staff in person, after years of social isolation and remote communications due to COVID protocols,” said Larry Sorokes, Intandem’s Chief Development Officer.
The 2022 work anniversary honorees are led by Nancy Wonderling of Cattaraugus County and Beverly Stewart of Niagara County, who each celebrated 45 years with the agency.
The list of Cattaraugus County employees with milestone years of service, as well as 2022 retirees, are as follows:
- 2022 Retirees: Jean Balus, Cathy Engel.
- 5 Years: Brittany Babb, Sherry Bastow, Gary Bays, Tiffany Bowers, Lynette Calla, Dalton Campbell, Kelby Howard, Jason Johnson, Alexa Kissinger, Andrew Lucas, Robert Malone, Theresa Miller, Alissa Munday, Timothy Murphy, Susan Nolder, Samantha Oakley, Donia Paczynski, Shawn Shea, Ruby Sheffer, Amber Slaughenhaupt, Brian South, Scott Weinaug, Jessica White.
- 10 Years: Brenda Childs, Molly Foster, Paula Grove, Chelsea Haynes, Cindy Kohnen, Carol Monroe, Michelle Simon.
- 15 Years: Monica Case, Melody Hicks, Sarah Krist, Mary Schultz, Jeanna Tarbox.
- 20 Years: Barbara Stabb, Beth Trass, Linda Young.
- 25 Years: Debra Cygan, David Haynes, Darlene Keech, Patrick Sullivan.
- 30 Years: Mari Howard.
- 40 Years: Karen Crawford, Russell Hahn, Kathleen Maduri.
- 45 Years: Nancy Wonderling.