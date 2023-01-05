Cannabis in New York

The New York State Cannabis Workforce Initiative is training people on the basics of the cannabis industry.

SYRACUSE (TNS) — As the Empire State’s legal adult-use cannabis market starts opening, a group providing training on the marijuana industry is trying to get as many New Yorkers as possible to consider a career in weed.

The New York State Cannabis Workforce Initiative — a partly state-funded collaborative effort of the nonprofit Workforce Development Institute and Cornell University’s School of Industrial & Labor Relations — has trained about 250 people on the basics of the cannabis industry since the fall, said David Serrano, CWI’s project manager.

