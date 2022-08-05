NY23 Poll

GOP congressional candidate Carl Paladino (left) and Nick Langworthy.

 File photos

An independent poll shows the Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District between Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy to be a dead heat.

The poll by Barry Zeplowitz and Associates of Buffalo, released earlier this week, showed if the election were held today each candidate would receive 32% of the vote of likely voters in the Aug. 23 primary.

