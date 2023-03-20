US-NEWS-NY-TRUMP-PROBE-GET

Former President Donald Trump arrives for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13 in Davenport, Iowa.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump appeared to be hearing from final witnesses as law enforcement officials accelerated security preparations Monday in advance of a possible indictment and as fellow Republicans staked out positions in a criminal probe expected to shake up the 2024 presidential race.

Testimony from Robert Costello, a lawyer who had a falling out with the key government witness in the Trump investigation, came as the grand jury that for months has been investigating Trump over hush money paid to a porn star during his 2016 campaign appeared to be wrapping up its work.

