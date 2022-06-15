OLEAN — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin brought his Republican gubernatorial primary campaign to Olean Wednesday, urging supporters to help get GOP voters out to the polls for the June 28 primary.
Zeldin’s nominee for lieutenant governor, Alison Espisito, a retired New York City police officer, warmed up the crowd of about 40 Republican supporters at the farmer’s market building in Lincoln Park.
She spoke out against school curriculum that teach students to hate themselves and to hate the U.S. “This is the guy who is going to fix New York,” Esposito said.
Speaking to about 40 people who came out to see the Republican frontrunner, Zeldin noted he is a four-term congressman from Long Island. As he and Esposito are giving up jobs they like to run for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, they “are all in” with less than two weeks before the June 28 primary.
Early voting across the state starts Saturday, Zeldin reminded those attending. “Most people don’t know about the date of the primary,” he explained.
As the frontrunner, Zeldin said other Republicans in the primary have painted a target on him.
He said a new poll shows him 20 points ahead of the other GOP candidates: Rob Astorino, the 2014 GOP candidate who ran against Andrew Cuomo; businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, son of the former New York City mayor.
Much of the information coming out of the other campaigns is false information, Zeldin said, accusing him of voting with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., to defund the police. Not true, he said.
“We have to win this race to save our state,” Zeldin said. “People are leaving the state” in greater numbers than other states due to safety concerns, concerns over freedoms, economic concerns and educational concerns. “People are leaving New York because they don’t feel safe.” He pledged to repeal cashless bail.
If he were governor, he would allow fracking for natural gas, currently outlawed in New York under regulations set by the Cuomo administration. “We should be safely extracting our natural gas. We have to reverse that ban.”
Zeldin met with supporters and local elected officials afterward. He was enroute from Buffalo to Corning.
In a brief interview with the Olean Times Herald, he was asked whether the recent House Jan. 6 Committee hearings had changed his mind about voting against certifying Joe Biden as president?
Zeldin said he objected to two states: Pennsylvania and Arizona, both of which mailed ballots to voters who did not request them during the pandemic.
Under the U.S. Constitution, state legislatures are responsible for administering elections, he said. That was not always the case in the 2020 election due to the pandemic.
In wake of the horrific massacres by 18-year-old gunmen in Buffalo and Texas, can Zeldin support the outline of new gun control legislation agreed to by the bipartisan group of 20 senators and endorsed by Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell?
“I’m waiting for the bill,” Zeldin said. “I will review it when it’s ready.’
There is more to be done on school safety, Zeldin said, including trained and armed school resource officers and staff and teachers trained in the use of weapons.