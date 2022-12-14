OLEAN — While 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of the United Way of Cattaraugus County, it also marks the beginning of a new future for the agency.
The boards of the United Way of Cattaraugus County and the Allegany County United Way have agreed to merge the two agencies into one United Way.
“We’re very excited to move forward on this,” said Rob DeFazio, UWCC board president. “I think it’s a great opportunity for both agencies.”
ACUW and UWCC have been in discussions for several years on ways to work together to lower administrative costs. The discussions evolved to merging the two into one, which officially began taking shape in April.
“ACUW and UWCC have enjoyed a very good relationship,” said Cece Fuoco, president of the ACUW board. “When the executive director of ACUW moved on to a new position, it seemed like the perfect time to bring the two together into one.”
Currently, Sue McAuley, executive director of UWCC, is also serving as the head of the ACUW.
“Right now, we continue to run both United Ways independently,” McAuley said. “There are certain legal procedures that we have to follow in order to formalize the merger.”
The first of these procedures is a meeting of United Way of Cattaraugus County’s membership set for Jan. 11 at noon in the Olean Public Library. The membership, which is composed of anyone donating to or receiving funds from the United Way of Cattaraugus County, will vote on a resolution to transfer the membership’s voting rights to the UWCC board, similar to Allegany County’s way of voting.
“We had attorneys review all of our corporate documents to begin the merger,” McAuley explained. “They recommended that we transfer the voting rights for several reasons. Chief among them being that we would have to convene our membership to make decisions regarding the merger, possibly more than once.”
By having the board of directors make the voting decisions, McAuley said it’ll bring the organizations way of governing up to date and make the merging process more streamlined.
United Way of Cattaraugus County began in 1922 when a group of community members in Olean joined together to form the United Welfare Association. This group found that when treating medical patients for polio, tuberculosis and other medical conditions, non-medical conditions of poverty hindered treatment success.
A fund was launched to assist with unmet needs, evolving into the Olean Area Community Chest, and then the United Way of the Olean Area. In 1999, the organization was reorganized to serve the entire county and was renamed the United Way of Cattaraugus County, Inc.
McAuley said the merger process is expected to take until early fall of 2023. Information on the meeting is posted to www.uwcattco.org.
GOING FORWARD, McAuley said the plan is to keep both entities as individual as possible — operating out of one administrative office but keeping both campaigns in their respective counties as well as the funds raised.
“We’re a lot alike, but we’re a lot different too,” she said. “We want make sure to follow that usual United Way mantra of, ‘If it’s raised here, it stays here.’”
Both ACUW and UWCC continue to run their annual campaigns, but both campaigns are a little behind where they were last year, said McAuley.
“We recognize that many of our donors are struggling with increased expenses,” she said. “But we are hopeful that we will raise about the same amount as we did last year.”
In 2021 the Cattaraugus County campaign raised about $230,000 while the Allegany County campaign raised about $250,000, McAuley said. She said they’re about halfway to those amounts with roughly three months left before the campaigns wrap up.
“It’s not unexpected,” she said. “Our donors are suffering from the same economic situations that we all are. It’s my hope that we’re going to maintain and stay steady and be close to the same as last year.”
McAuley said those numbers may also change after the first of year when the companies who campaign begin to report what was raised in 2022.
“The United Way doesn’t always run the way it used to where it was always solidly in the fall. We work with the companies so they can run it whenever they want to,” she said. “We have some companies that do it in the spring, a couple run in the summer, it just depends on what is easiest for the company.”
Thanks to the generosity of its donors, United Ways has worked to fund important human service programs in the county for a century. Through several wars, pandemics and societal changes, the organization has been here supporting the programs that help our community.
“Everybody is trying to be generous even with the economic uncertainty, but I think it’s been hard for everybody,” McAuley said.
United Way currently funds 18 programs at agencies throughout the county that collectively assist over 20,000 residents annually. In addition, the organization also funds community impact projects, such as the 211, and other smaller projects through the Bill & Cathy Fraser Grant Program.
For more information on United Way campaigns, visit www.acuwny.org for Allegany County and www.uwcattco.org for Cattaraugus County, call (716) 372-3620 or send mail to the United Way of Cattaraugus County, 807 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.