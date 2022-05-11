OLEAN — Officials announced Tuesday that there is still space for locals looking to dive deep into becoming entrepreneurs.
A pair of classes will be held at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus, 260 N. Union St.
Olean Boot Camp, Wednesdays, May 25-June 22, 5-9 p.m. The free Entrepreneur Boot Camp combines interactive, engaging classes, one-on-one support from Small Business Development Center business advisors, and professionally-led group discussions with other emerging entrepreneurs.
Olean Master Class, Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 10, 5-9 p.m. The free Master Class takes your business to the next level with a deeper dive into marketing, financial planning, employment law, operations, and growth strategy.
The dates for the classes have changed since originally announced this spring, officials reported.
Each class includes five, four-hour sessions for entrepreneurs to refine their idea into an actionable plan to launch and grow a business, as well as and five private appointments with a business advisor. Space is limited. To register, send an email to mgt-cel@buffalo.edu or call (716) 885-5715.
The University at Buffalo’s Western New York Incubator Network and the UB School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, designated as a Reimagine Workforce Center, will offer courses in five locations across Western New York and virtually thanks to a $342,000, two-year grant from Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation. UB will work with JCC and the Small Business Development Center to offer the courses to interested entrepreneurs.
For more information on the Reimagine Workforce Centers, visit management.buffalo.edu/reimagine.
Entrepreneurship, organizers said, will help the local economy continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and bring more people back to work.
As of March — despite thousands of workers returning to the labor force — the Cattaraugus County labor force remained about 3.7% smaller than before the pandemic, while the labor force in Allegany County remained about 1.5% smaller than before the pandemic.