OLEAN — The Common Council on Tuesday gave the OK to a $582,500 improvement project at Oak Hill Park this spring, but not without some resistance from some members.
Council voted 4-3 in both awarding the construction bid to Benson Construction and Development as well as transferring $305,165 from the general fund surplus into the newly created Oak Hill Park Project fund to help pay for the work.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the city received about $350,000 from New York state in 2018 as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative for various improvements and upgrades to the 5.5-acre park.
The project includes construction of an outdoor partial gazebo-style stage area for Olean Theater Workshop, a small restroom, an off-leash dog park, upgraded sidewalks, rehabilitation of the existing athletic courts and fence areas and conversion of a small blacktopped area to accommodate a picnic area with a permanent ADA-accessible table and grill.
“As long as I’m council president and this council is together, I think we will collaborate to continue to improve our park spaces across the city and invest in our outdated parks for the sake of a brighter future,” said John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
Although in favor of most of the plans for the project, Council member David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, disagreed with including a restroom facility at the cost of $207,000, which he called a waste of taxpayer money.
“When it’s four short blocks away from downtown and the restaurants, if anybody has to go to the bathroom, I’m sure they can hold it until they get to a restaurant,” he suggested. “I was always in favor of Oak Hill Park, and I still am in favor of Oak Hill Park, but I’m not in favor of wasting money on a public restroom for that park at that cost.”
Both Crawford and council member Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, disagreed with Anastasia on the restrooms being a waste.
“You’re going to tell that to a senior citizen or someone with a small child?” Gonzalez asked Anastasia. “I think the people we want to attract to the stage and the dog park aren’t going to want to walk four blocks and then beg the Bistro or Union Whiskey to use their bathroom.”
Crawford noted that the plans were initially drawn up prior to the pandemic, and as prices have drastically increased in the two-plus years since, the bids received are the price for investing in the community.
Anastasia said the rest of the total $650,000 project includes about $69,000 for site prep, $117,000 for recreation work, $128,000 for the dog park, $123,000 for the stage and $7,000 for other various improvements, which totals about $444,000 without the restrooms.
“I would support that and it’s still investing in our parks system,” he added.
Council member Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, agreed with Anastasia, saying the restroom facility is over-budgeted. She said all the prices are higher than originally expected, and the new bathrooms could end up being vandalized and will have to be locked as with other park restrooms in the city.
“If we could have come through with the other $100,000 (in grants and fundraising) I would support this,” she said.
Council member Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, who also voted down the resolution, said the council’s challenge is to grow the city while being fiscally responsible and they’re on the right track with revitalizing the parks, even with the associated costs.
“I do think that a project like this does grow our city and I think it’s what we need to do,” she said. “But I’m not sure this is fiscally responsible at this time.”
Also voting in favor of the project were council members Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, and Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6.
“I think we need to do exactly what we planned for the park, and I support it,” Panus said. “It does seem a little expensive for restrooms, but I think the restroom is needed. If there is a way to look and be sure that price is really the best somebody can do for us, I’d like to be able to do that.”
Robinson added, “This is the cost of it right now. Everything is up, but everyone seems to be making due.”
The council also unanimously voted to award Green Mountain Structural a $72,615 contract for the structural wood components to be used for building the gazebo-style stage.
Aiello noted that costs for the construction of the stage and any other site work needed for it was included with the $582,500 contract with Benson.