WELLSVILLE — Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County, in operation for more than 125 years, will not reopen for the 2023-24 school year, the Diocese of Buffalo reported Tuesday.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher accepted the recommendation of the Immaculate Conception Board of Trustees to cease operations at the PreK through sixth-grade school in Wellsville.
The school, started under the direction of Wellsville’s Immaculate Conception parish, became a diocesan regional school under the auspices of the Diocese of Buffalo in 2007. In the 2022-23 academic year that just ended, the school had 46 students in its PreK through sixth-grade classes.
The diocese reported the school’s enrollment had seen a steady decline in recent years and confirmed student registration for this upcoming school year was fewer than 20 students. “As a result of the low projected enrollment, and a recent history of operating at a budget deficit, the difficult recommendation was made by the board of trustees to cease operations,” the diocese said in a statement.
“One of the most challenging decisions to make as a bishop is to close a Catholic school,” said Fisher, who visited the school in early February during Catholic Schools Week. “This community has tried valiantly to sustain this longstanding school and the harsh recent economics, and the realities of the upcoming lack of enrollment, force us to make this unfortunate decision.
“We would like to commend the great support of Canonical Administrator Father Jim Hartwell and principal Caitilin Dewey, and also thank the Sisters of Mercy for their long history of involvement with the school,” the bishop said.
There has been a Catholic school in Wellsville since the Sisters of Mercy founded Sacred Heart school in 1876. At the turn of the 20th century the original school morphed into Immaculate Conception School, and the cornerstone for the school as it’s known today was set in 1912.
Thousands of students have attended the school, which offered classes from preschool to the eighth grade, in its 147 years.
In a Times Herald article in late January, Hartwell said, “Routinely, the Buffalo publication Business First ranks the ICS K-5 curriculum in the top five across the eight counties of Western New York and the secondary or the grade six through eighth grade curriculum at ICS in the top 10.”