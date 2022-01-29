WELLSVILLE — The Immaculate Conception School will celebrate Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 31-Feb. 4) highlighting the school’s pursuit of excellence in education and raising funds to ensure the tradition continues.
There has been a Catholic school in Wellsville since the Sisters of Mercy founded Sacred Heart school in 1876. At the turn of the 20th century the original school morphed into Immaculate Conception School, and the cornerstone for the school as it’s known today was set in 1912. Thousands of students have attended the school, which offers classes from preschool to the eighth grade, in its 147 years.
With familiar names such as Walsh, Hart, Colligan and many more, alumni have taken the lessons they learned in the classrooms of ICS and gone on to serve the village and town in government, in business and in society.
The celebration of Catholic Schools Week begins with Sunday’s service and continues throughout the week with in-school celebrations and programs at the Wellsville library.
On Wednesday, Bishop Michael Fisher of the Diocese of Buffalo will visit and tour the school. At 9:10 a.m. there will be a program in the Nancy Howe Auditorium in the David A. Howe Library.
At 12:45 p.m. Wednesday Mayor Randy Shayler will present a Catholic Schools Week proclamation. At 7 p.m. Thursday there will be a Christmas play at the Nancy Howe Auditorium that had to be cancelled during the Christmas season due to COVID.
Rev. James Hartwell, pastor of Immaculate Conception parish, says community service, a moral background and the manners taught at ICS are as important as the science, technology, English and math skills that are part of the curriculum. Christian values are taught to each student and the students attend religious services.
“Routinely, the Buffalo publication Business First ranks the ICS K-5 curriculum in the top five across the eight counties of Western New York and the secondary or the grade six through eighth grade curriculum at ICS in the top 10,” he said. “Our class sizes are small allowing our dedicated teaching staff the chance to work one on one with our students.”
He pointed out that because of the class size during the pandemic, when other schools in the area were forced to rely on remote learning, ICS students were able to attend classes.
Yet, while the school is able to teach some 300 students, its current number is under 100. Students of any faith and from across the area are welcome to enroll in the school. Tuition is $4,000 per year for the first in a family and reduced for succeeding students. Tuition cost can be offset by local and diocesan scholarships, with almost every student receiving tuition assistance.
In a recent appeal, the school administration states, “To continue its excellence in education, ICS is asking for financial support due to loss of funds. Circumstances beyond our control, have caused financial hardships to the school and our surrounding communities. We are seeking donations to cover the tuition of students and operational costs due to loss of Diocesan funding, employment opportunities moving out of our area, inflation cutting into household incomes, and loss of revenue from parishes due to COVID-19.
“We believe it is our responsibility to assist families in the education and growth of their children academically, spiritually, emotionally, socially and physically,” a Catholic schools mission statement reads. “Our approach to education is to empower each child to make responsible and appropriate decisions, perform to the best of their ability in all endeavors and gain the confidence and knowledge for success in the next stage of their education.”
To learn more about the school visit www.icc-ics.org.