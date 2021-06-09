IDA sets public hearing on proposed pet urgent care facility in Olean

ELLICOTTVILLE — An application for tax breaks for a pet urgent care facility in Olean was accepted Tuesday by the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
Dr. Katie Gies, a doctor of veterinary medicine, plans to open St. Pup Pet Urgent Care in Westgate Plaza on West State Street before the end of the year, IDA executive director Corey Wiktor said.
Gies, whose family is relocating from North Carolina, plans to invest $500,000 to equip the facility. She is seeking about $45,000 in sales tax exemptions related to purchases for the business.
Her husband, Aaron Gies, is a professor at St. Bonaventure University, Wiktor said.
“This is a wonderful advantage for the county,” Wiktor told the IDA board of directors, adding the nearest urgent pet care facility is 1 1/2 hours away in Orchard Park. “We’ve been working on this for about six months.”
Wiktor said the pet urgent care site will occupy about 3,700 square feet in the plaza owned by Park Centre Development. The application notes: “This level of care is deeply needed in the Southern Tier.”
The pet care site will have three full-time, skilled positions in the first year and four at the end of the second year.
Wiktor said veterinarian Gies didn’t want to compete with other area veterinarians — and vets he contacted didn’t see an urgent pet care facility as competition. Some vets said they are near retirement and others would prefer not to have to operate on weekends.
“It will fill a niche and complement other area veterinarians,” Wiktor said, adding it is an excellent type of pet care facility to have in the Southern Tier.
A public hearing on the proposal will be held by the IDA prior to the next meeting on July 27, when a vote will be scheduled.
The IDA board also advanced a proposal from Walsh Huskies LLC to purchase and renovate the Kelly House Lodge on East Washington Street in Ellicottville for about $660,000.
Mike Bysiek of Miami, Fla., and Jess Anderson of Olean are planning to renovate the 6,000-square-foot lodge into 16 rental units as well as the 2,800-square-foot house on the property and rent it through Airbnb.
One skilled, full-time job and three semi-skilled jobs will be created the first year, the application states.
IDA board members unanimously approved a $2.1 million project submitted by Win-Sum Ski Corp., which owns Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville. The four-seasons resort is seeking sales tax exemptions worth up to $167,750 for the purchases of equipment including: snowmaking upgrades, mowers, aerial park equipment and bike carriers.
A public hearing is set for June 17 on the proposed $1.5 million expansion by Napoleon Engineering Services on Johnson Street in Olean. Owner Christopher Napoleon plans to add 24,000 square feet to the existing facility.
The addition is designed to retain the 47 employees Napoleon Engineering Services and possibly add more employees in the future, Wiktor said.