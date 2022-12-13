ELLICOTTVILLE — Two new housing projects along the West State Street corridor in the city of Olean and town of Allegany valued at more than $14 million were presented to the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on Tuesday.

The 54 market-rate apartments are expected to draw some of the young professionals the city of Olean hopes to attract to the area, Corey Wiktor, Industrial Development Agency executive director, told the board of directors.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social