ELLICOTTVILLE — Two new housing projects along the West State Street corridor in the city of Olean and town of Allegany valued at more than $14 million were presented to the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on Tuesday.
The 54 market-rate apartments are expected to draw some of the young professionals the city of Olean hopes to attract to the area, Corey Wiktor, Industrial Development Agency executive director, told the board of directors.
Two affiliate companies of Ellicott Development, Buffalo, are building the apartment units at two sites. With its purchase of Park Center Development, Ellicott Development has become a major Olean property owner.
In the first phase of an $11.1 million plan for the 3.3-acre site at 2101 W. State St., Olean 2020, LLC is proposing two two-story 12-unit apartments along the east side of the property. A second phase will consist of a two-story eight-unit multi-family building and a two-story 12-unit building along the western property line.
The company is seeking $440,000 in sales tax exemptions, a $102,000 mortgage tax exemption and unspecified 10-year commercial payment in lieu of taxes agreement.
The second housing proposal comes from 9154 Group which has proposed a $3 million 10-unit building with eight market rate units and two townhouses at 3139 W. State St. in the town of Allegany, behind Harbor Freight on the former Desoto Motel site.
The developer is seeking $100,207 in sales tax exemptions, a $28,408 mortgage tax exemption, and an unspecified P.I.L.O.T.
Wiktor said the apartments are all market rate and are not government subsidized. It is all private investment. “These are all market rate apartments, not student housing,” Wiktor said. It is something that is needed, he added.
The Allegany Town Planning Board also approved a site plan and variance for the Allegany property.
The IDA will set up public hearings in Olean and Allegany before proceeding with the application, Wiktor said.
Initial construction is expected to begin in the spring.
A third Ellicott Development project is underway on West State Street that will feature a Panera Bread location as well as the area’s first Starbucks in front of ALDI. A strictly retail operation, it did not receive IDA benefits.
The IDA board agreed to set a public hearing on a $3.4 million project with Pierce Steel Fabricators to move from its current location at Wayne and Eighth streets to Route 16 in Hinsdale.
Pierce Steel, which started in Olean in 1887, plans to increase employment from about 20 to 45 over the next few years, Wiktor said.
The move to the former Sanzo Beverage Co. warehouse, is prompted by a lack of manufacturing space at its current location, Wiktor said. The company would like to get underway next month and be up and running at the new location in the third quarter of 2023.
Work at the new site will involve installing overhead cranes throughout the building as well as new HVAC, electrical upgrades and new overhead doors.
The application from Pierce Steel Fabricators did not have complete sales tax, mortgage recording tax or P.I.L.O.T. figures included.
The IDA board also approved an inducement package for a project proposed by Jeffrey Russell of East Otto involving a storage facility for recreational vehicles.
Russell plans to build a 48-foot by 160-foot metal structure. The $321,000 project received a $3,437 mortgage tax exemption and $24,000 in sales tax exemptions.
The building, which Russell hopes to expand upon in the future, will be used to store recreational vehicles of people who camp in Cattaraugus County and wish to store their RV nearby rather than take it back to their homes.