Do you love your park? Show it some love on Saturday, state and nonprofit officials suggest.
The annual I Love My Park cleanup and maintenance day is Saturday, Parts and Trails New York officials said, with projects planned locally at Allegany State Park, along the Genesee Valley Greenway, and along the Finger Lakes Trail in eastern Allegany County.
At Allegany State Park, volunteers can lend a hand at 9 a.m. at the Quaker Picnic Area, according to the Friends of Allegany State Park. Planned maintenance projects include restoring the Carnahan and Barton cemeteries, as well as other landscape work. Cleanups at campsites, cabins, and trails including Cain Hollow, Creekside and Diehl are also planned.
Volunteers will receive a free lunch and T-shirt, and giveaways will be held including gift cards, a weekend cabin stay, and camping gear from various donors.
Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, hats, sunscreen and insect repellent.
Registration is not required, but may be made at www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day. Walk-ins are welcome.
Information on the Allegany State Park Historical Society, Camp Turner and The Allegany Nature Pilgrimage will also be made available.
SIX PROJECTS are in the works along the Genesee Valley Greenway on Saturday. Those in the area include work from 9 a.m. to noon at the Caneadea Town Park Gateway Pavilion, with volunteers meeting at the Houghton University parking lot near the Houghton Fire Hall.
In Cuba, crews will work from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the west end of the trail. Crews will meet at the Greenway Gazebo on Bull Street.
Other projects, coordinated by Parks and Trails New York and the Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway, will be undertaken in Nunda, Mount Morris, York and Scottsville. For more information on the projects or the Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway, visit www.fogvg.org.
AT ZOAR VALLEY, officials are planning to host a cleanup effort starting at 10 a.m.
Work will include trash cleanup and debris maintenance along trails, as well as in the Valentine Flats Creek Access Parking Area. Volunteers will meet at 10112 Valentine Flats Road, Gowanda.
THE FRIENDS Improving Allegany County Trails Inc., a nonprofit working with Parts & Trails New York and the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Conservation, will host volunteers at Phillips Creek and Coyle Hill State Forests in conjunction with the other I Love My Parks projects.
Trail maintenance will be performed on the West Almond Trail System near the Route 244 parking area, as well as on the trails through Coyle Hill State Forest. Work will include removing branches that blew down over the winter, as well as geolocating larger hazards for the DEC to handle.
Those interested in volunteering in the project either location can register to volunteer by visiting www.ptny.org/ilovemypark.