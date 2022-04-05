Hunter education course April 30 in Ellicottville
ELLICOTTVILLE — A hunter education course will be held Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ellicottville Sportsmen’s Club, 5609 Route 242.
These free classes fill quickly. Register as early as possible. Students can register from any electronic device with internet access.
To locate other nearby hunter education courses, visit dec.ny.gov. For additional information, contact the Office of Communications, Region 9, at (716) 851-7201 or megan.gollwitzer@dec.ny.gov.