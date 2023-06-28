HOUGHTON — Houghton University said Wednesday that it is expecting its largest incoming first-year class in the last six years.
The university's president — while the specific number of new students was not announced — said the milestone is a testament to the Evangelical Christian university's commitment to "Christ-centered excellence" in the classroom, playing field, residence halls and beyond. The university lists that there were 815 undergraduate students who started the 2022-23 academic year in the fall.
"After 140 years, Houghton's mission continues to resonate with students and families," said president Wayne D. Lewis Jr. "Firmly grounded in unchanging Biblical doctrine, Houghton equips men and women as scholar-servants who will transform the world through their leadership, scholarship and professional service. ... I look forward to welcoming each of our incoming students and families as they arrive on campus this fall."
More than 35% of the incoming class will attend Houghton with the full cost of their tuition covered, thanks in part to the Founder's Promise Scholarship. This scholarship, new for incoming students this fall, is the latest in a series of efforts to make a Christ-centered college education affordable for more students, which began in 2020 with a tuition reset that dropped tuition to its lowest level in 20 years.
The students come from 28 U.S. states and territories, 12 countries around the world and represent more than 30 Christian denominations.
Prospective students may submit free online applications at www.houghton.edu for admission. The application opens on July 1 for 2023-24's high school seniors.