HOUGHTON — Houghton University will recognize seven outstanding alumni today as part of Homecoming and Family Weekend.
This Friday, October 7 the following honors will be awarded during the Homecoming Legacy Chapel: Alumnus of the Year, Young Alumni of the Year, Distinguished Achievement, Christian Service and the new Fearless Award. The ceremony will be livestreamed starting at 11:20 a.m. EST on Houghton’s social media channels.
Rochester native Gareth “Gary” Larder, Class of 1962 and a member of university's board of trustees, will be honored as Alumnus of the Year in tribute to his longstanding commitment to Houghton and the Rochester community.
Buffalo native Chelsea Ellis, Class of 2012, will receive the first Fearless Award in recognition of her incredible courage in the face of overwhelming trials following a 2020 car accident that left her paralyzed.
Additionally, four music alumni will be honored for their work in the music field as a part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Houghton University’s accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM).
Nathaniel and Elena Velazquez Efthimiou, both Class of 2014 graduates and master's degree recipients in 2016, will be recognized as Young Alumni of the Year; Jordan Markwood (2005) will receive the Distinguished Achievement Award for his work in music education; and Stanley Wicks (1979) will be presented with the Christian Service Award for his lifelong career as a church music director.
Friends and fellow Houghton alumni are invited to join the celebration on campus during Homecoming and Family Weekend, or virtually on the University’s social media channels.