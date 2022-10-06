HOUGHTON — Houghton University will recognize seven outstanding alumni today as part of Homecoming and Family Weekend.

This Friday, October 7 the following honors will be awarded during the Homecoming Legacy Chapel: Alumnus of the Year, Young Alumni of the Year, Distinguished Achievement, Christian Service and the new Fearless Award. The ceremony will be livestreamed starting at 11:20 a.m. EST on Houghton’s social media channels.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social