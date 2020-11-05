HOUGHTON — Earlier this fall, Houghton College announced a 53% reduction in tuition for traditional undergraduate students. On Thursday, the college extended a significant price reduction for students in fully online undergraduate programs.
Beginning in January, Houghton Online’s new tuition will be $392 per credit hour — down from $490/credit hour — resulting in a savings of $294 per three-credit-hour course. That is in addition to the price reduction already made this past fall.
On average, college officials said, this will save students $6,500 when completing their fully online degree at Houghton.
“I’m delighted today to be able to announce the pricing reset for our fully online undergraduate classes,” said Houghton’s president, Dr. Shirley Mullen. “This price reduction highlights Houghton’s historic mission to make a high-quality, deeply Christian education available for students who would not otherwise have it.”
Ken Schenck, director of Houghton Online, said everyone should have access to an affordable education.
“We want to ensure that our students can meet their career goals without having to sacrifice their financial ones,” he said.
Along with this new lower price, Houghton Online also offers individualized advising sessions to help each student navigate the world of online learning and to help plan their path to graduation. Assistant Director and Program Advisor Tammy Dunmire specializes in student success and academic services.
“I view my role as being the student’s advocate and biggest cheerleader,” she said. “I love that I get to come alongside each student and support them wherever they are in their journey and then help them get to graduation.”