HOUGHTON — With COVID-19 continuing to affect college campuses, Houghton College announced a “tuition reset” beginning in the fall of 2021.
Houghton officials called the pricing more transparent with a substantially reduced tuition rate.
Houghton’s new tuition rate will be $15,900 for the year before financial aid awards — the lowest it has been in 20 years. This represents a 53% decrease in published tuition costs for students enrolled in the residential undergraduate program at the Houghton campus compared to the 2020-21 academic year.
This rate makes Houghton what its administration called the best-priced Christian college in the nation — based on the most recent tuition survey done by the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities. In addition, Houghton is offering one of the lowest tuition rates of any college in the Western New York region.
“In keeping with our historic mission, this transparency makes it more obvious that a Houghton education is truly a possibility for today’s learners who would not otherwise have considered the opportunity and for whom that education can make all the difference in the trajectory of their lives,” Houghton’s president, Dr. Shirley Mullen, said.
Houghton’s most recent strategic plan had already recognized that increased accessibility and flexible availability to a high-quality education is as important as affordability.
COVID-19 made this need more pronounced.
“The stories of students struggling with the new economic realities of COVID-19 hastened the college’s efforts to help alleviate some of their burdens,” said Jason Towers, chief officer of enrollment and marketing. “At the same time, Houghton will reinforce our historical mission to train and equip underserved students through an excellent Christian college education so that they can impact the world for Christ.”
The college’s administrators say Houghton’s new model is straightforward — giving students clear information about what their college education is going to cost.
“In this moment, we are taking a very deliberate step to make our pricing more transparent,” said Mullen. “We are also making certain that, in the process, a Houghton education will actually be more affordable, not simply appear to be more affordable.”
All residential undergraduate students taking up to 18 credits per semester (36 a year) at the Houghton campus or remotely through the flexible learning option will save at least $500 on their 2021-22 academic year bill compared to the prior year.
The college’s new tuition rates will be partnered with a revised financial aid process to make more scholarship funds available to students who need them most.
Houghton’s alumni, through the recently completed IMPACT Campaign for Greater Houghton, raised $41 million for student scholarships. Already ranked No. 3 in the “Top Performers on Social Mobility” listing for National Liberal Arts Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the tuition reduction will enhance Houghton’s existing dedication to empower students of all backgrounds.