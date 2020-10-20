HOUGHTON — Houghton College’s fifth president plans to step down at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
Dr. Shirley Mullen said Tuesday that she will end her tenure at the college after 15 years of service, aiming to retire in the hamlet.
“Given the successful conclusion of our $70 million IMPACT Campaign, including more than $41 million from alumni and friends designated for access and affordability, the launch of our 2021-2023 strategic plan, the strength of our senior leadership team, and the support of our Board of Trustees, Houghton College is well prepared to continue delivering our commitment to ‘Accelerate the Pace of Mission-Driven Change’ to meet the needs of today’s students over the course of their lifetime,” Mullen said.
Inspired by the words “Yours for fixing up this world,” with which college founder Willard J. Houghton used to sign his letters, Mullen said she has sought to cultivate Houghton's distinctive brand of Wesleyan education that emphasizes both personal and social restoration to God’s originally intended purposes for individuals and the world.
“The contemporary cultural climate often seems to require choosing between a commitment to social justice and a commitment to personal morality,” she said. “Houghton College seeks to prepare graduates whose vision transcends the temporary categories of partisan politics to care about the full range of concerns that God cares about and whose training in the timeless habits and skills of a Christian liberal arts education assures their ongoing relevance and effectiveness in the ever changing marketplace of our time.
"Our graduates have the capacity to live in the ‘courageous middle’ and serve as the bridgebuilders, translators and hosts who can convene and sustain productive conversations and bring together the Truth and the Grace that came in Jesus Christ," she said.
Over the past 15 years, Mullen has guided improvements to curricular and co-curricular program offerings, a move to NCAA Division III athletics, large capital projects including the Kerr-Pegula Athletic Complex, Equestrian Event Center, 11-Acre Solar Panel Array and Alumni House as well as the renovation of the Paine Center for Science.
“We are so fortunate to have had the leadership of Houghton College alumna Dr. Mullen for the last 15 years,” said Board of Trustees Chair John Lee. “President Mullen has expanded Houghton College’s visibility through her service on national boards, improved our offerings to students, led us through a successful advancement campaign, and strengthened the engagement of our leadership boards, all while remaining steadfast in our mission of providing a high-quality Christ-centered education to students from diverse traditions and economic backgrounds.
"We are well-positioned for the future because of her leadership," he said.
After 35 years in academia, Mullen said she looks forward to spending more time with her husband, Dr. Paul Mills, who led Oklahoma Wesleyan University for 19 years, in their newly completed home in Houghton while cultivating her hobbies of photography and travel.
The board of trustees indicate they hope to have the sixth college president in place to take over June 1.
Houghton College enrolls around 1,000 students.