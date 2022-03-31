HOUGHTON — A former faculty member is coming back to Houghton College to serve as its provost.
Dr. David Davies, previously on the faculty at Houghton's Greatbatch School of Music, was named this week to the post. Davies will come to Houghton from Nazareth College near Rochester, where he has served as associate professor and director of the school of music since 2020.
"I am thrilled and grateful to be returning to an institution that has played such a formative role in my life and for my family,” Davies said. “This is a pivotal moment for Houghton, as the world emerges from the restrictions of the pandemic, and the college's historic commitment to making an excellent, Christ-centered education accessible to everyone is boldly renewed through the recent tuition reset.
"I am especially excited to become a part of the leadership team under President Wayne Lewis, and am eager to join the community of faculty, staff, and students in exploring what it means to be fearless in our pursuit of truth, knowledge, and beauty," Davies said.
He will succeed Dr. Cathy Freytag, who has served as the interim academic dean for the 2021-22 academic year. Davies will begin work as provost this summer.
Houghton leadership said Davies is widely recognized for his dedicated work and passionate commitment to higher education and its potential to transform lives, build communities and lead to a brighter tomorrow — an excellent match for Houghton College, whose founder, Willard J. Houghton, recognized the critical impact that a life-bringing Christian faith and high-quality education could have on the trajectory of a person’s life.
“Dr. Davies is an ideal choice to grow Houghton's historic commitments to students, Christian service and academic excellence into the future,” Lewis said. “Through the national search for Houghton’s next provost, Dr. Davies stood apart in the way that he has earned the admiration of students and colleagues for his excellence as a teacher, department chair and administrator.
“What I am most excited to share with you about David is his love for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his deep commitments to Christian higher education, spreading the Gospel and nurturing the faith development of our students,” Lewis continued. “I am confident that, as Houghton’s next provost, Dr. Davies will lead Houghton’s academic enterprise in a manner that glorifies God.”
Prior to Nazareth College, Davies served as the head of the Department of Music at Texas A&M University-Commerce, as well as on the music faculty of Augustana College in Illinois.
Davies is leading a faculty consisting of 65 full- and part-time members, manages an academic course schedule in multiple delivery models, oversees recruitment and retention efforts, and established a Friends of Music giving society to increase financial giving.
He serves on the board of directors as the chair of Region 6 for the National Association of Schools of Music, the vice president of the Northeast Chapter of the College Music Society, a board member of the New York Association of College Music Programs and board member and immediate past president for the Christian Fellowship of Art Music Composers.
Davies received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in composition and a Master of Music degree in composition from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami and is a proud Houghton alumnus for his undergraduate study in piano performance.
Davies' music has been performed across the United States and internationally in prestigious venues such as the New York City's renowned Carnegie Hall and the historic Great Hall at Cooper Union.