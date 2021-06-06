President Joe Biden has nominated Houghton College alumnus Neil MacBride to serve as the next general counsel of the U.S. Treasury Department.
The announcement cited MacBride’s extensive service as a government official working on matters of law enforcement, national security and financial enforcement. A partner in Davis Polk’s litigation department, he heads the Washington, D.C., office and co-chairs the firm’s white-collar defense and investigations group.
“Neil MacBride's appointment by President Biden to this important government position illustrates perfectly why I am so excited to join Houghton College as its next president,” said Wayne D. Lewis Jr., Houghton's president-elect. “Mr. MacBride offers an inspiring example of the College’s enduring mission to prepare women and men as Christ-like leaders committed to serving in a changing world."
MacBride, born in Schenectady, is a 1987 graduate of Houghton. He earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.
“As fellow alumni of Houghton College, and especially as fellow graduates of the history program, we celebrate this appointment,” said Dr. Shirley A. Mullen, president emerita of Houghton. “Given Mr. MacBride’s tribute to the impact of Professor Katherine W. Lindley on his life given at the recent dedication of the Katherine W. Lindley Center for Pre-law and Constitutional Studies at Houghton College, I wish Professor Lindley had lived to enjoy this day.”
The nomination continues MacBride’s long and distinguished career of public service, including time spent as associate deputy attorney general for criminal enforcement in the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in the Obama administration.
MacBride wrote an article for the October 1989 issue of the Houghton Milieu (now Houghton Magazine) chronicling his journey on the presidential campaign of a then-junior senator from Delaware, as well as several other campaigns. He concluded his reflection by writing, “I have seen close-up the need for both salt and light in the political arena. Regardless of party or ideology, Christians should not shy away from opportunities in public service.”
In 2009, Houghton named MacBride Alumnus of the Year. That same year, he returned to campus to deliver the Founders’ Day address.
MacBride’s nomination by Biden continues a legacy of Houghton graduates serving at the highest levels of government. This includes Dr. Deborah Birx (Class of 1976), who was nominated by President Obama as Ambassador at Large and U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator before becoming a household name in 2020 as the White House coronavirus response coordinator under the Trump administration.