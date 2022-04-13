HOUGHTON — Houghton College received more than $1.84 million in gifts and pledges from 2,124 supporters on its annual One Day Giving Challenge.
The gifts received April 8 will support student scholarships, capital projects and academic and co-curricular student experiences.
Houghton President Wayne Lewis Jr. invoked God's message to Joshua as he assumed leadership of Israel (Joshua 1:9): "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
Lewis added, "I am very encouraged as together we move Houghton College forward. We do so boldly, courageously, and fearlessly, because we know that God is with us and in thankfulness for God’s faithfulness to Houghton.”
The success of the day was in part thanks to two giving challenges made possible by generous donors: a dollar-for-dollar matching challenge gift up to $300,000 for gifts to the Student Scholarship Fund, as well as an additional $435,000 available if Houghton surpassed a threshold of 1883 donors.
Additionally, a class challenge encouraged alumni to compete for the most donors, with a prize of a $25,000 endowed scholarship in the winning class’s name. Alumni came together with the most donors to grow The Class of 1977 Scholarship, an endowed scholarship that will perpetually provide annual student scholarships, and the opportunity for continued growth.
“I am both awed and humbled by the continued fearless and generous nature of the Houghton faithful,” said Karl Sisson, vice president for advancement and external engagement. “Gifts to current and endowed scholarships allow Houghton to remain the most affordable Christian college in the nation, ensuring a Houghton education is visibly and transparently accessible and affordable for countless students who otherwise would not have such a life changing opportunity.”
A website and social media takeover highlighted the importance of the One Day Giving Challenge, which reaches the extended Houghton community and demonstrates the value of supporting students today and in the future. On-campus, outdoor activities involved students in both giving back and thanking the many supporters of the Student Scholarship Fund and other programs and projects on campus.
The Student Scholarship Fund provides tuition support to students on Houghton’s residential campus in Allegany County, as well as Houghton's Buffalo locations — Symphony Circle on the west side and the King Urban Life Center on the east side.