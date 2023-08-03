LITTLE VALLEY— Wednesday morning’s Cattaraugus County Fair featured the Junior Department Dairy Show, the English Horse Show and Junior Department and Open Sheep Show.
Families followed the horse, cow and sheep judging and toured other exhibits and grounds entertainments shows while witing for the Powers & Booth midway rides to open at 1 p.m.
Cattaraugus County legislators were joined by Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy for a tour of the fairgrounds with Kelly McDonald, the new executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, and other Extension and 4-H staff.
Langworthy met with 4-H members Khloe Duffy of Frewsburg, Wyatt Weaver of Randolph and Gabby Chapman of Randolph, who were exhibiting sheep at the county fair.
Today features the Junior Department Beef and Dairy Steer Show beginning at 9 a.m. Grand champion bragging rights are at stake.
A good showing in the beef judging and showmanship can make for better bids at the Market Class Animal Auction on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. — in person and online.
Eric Clayson, the 4-H official promoting the Market Class Animal Auction said there are 26 beef steers, 10 dairy steers, 24 lambs, 10 goats, 54 hogs, 31 turkeys and 34 pairs of chickens will be auctioned.
Today’s and Friday’s fair schedule follow:
TODAY9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Beef and Dairy Steer Show (Dairy Arena), Master Showmanship Contest Beef Livestock Interviews.
5:00 p.m. — Swine Livestock Interviews.
5 p.m. — Swine Photos (Livestock Arena).
5:30 p.m. — Dog Knowledge Contest.
6 p.m. — Dog Show (Stage by Youth Building).
FRIDAY8 a.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Weigh-Ins.
8:30 a.m. — Goat, Sheep, and Swine Weigh-Ins.
9 a.m. — Open Beef Show (Dairy Arena).
9 a.m. — Dairy Steer and Feeder Calf Livestock Interviews.
10 a.m.-noon — 4-H/FFA FACS Contest (Youth Building).
3 p.m. — Barnyard Olympics (Dairy Arena) Human Pig Show, Animal Sounds Contest, Costume Class (all species) — (Dairy Arena).
6 p.m. — Alumni Showmanship Contest (Dairy Arena) .
4-H HORSE JUDGING RESULTS Mini Senior Grand Champion — Abigail Pitts Mini Senior Reserve Champion — Karina Duerr Mini Junior Grand Champion — Allie Barnes Mini Junior Reserve Champion — Sophie Klink Western Grand Champion Senior — Hayden Kolb Western Reserve Champion Senior — Kendyl Rogers Western Grand Champion Junior — Mark Smallback Western Reserve Champion Junior — Ethan Hoffman Western Grand Champion Pony — Jessica McCune Western Reserve Champion Pony — Lindsey Kolb Western Grand Champion Novice — Savannah Moreelo Western Reserve Champion Novice — Haylee Carlton Western Grand Champion Walk Trot 7-11 — Ava Morrissey Western Reserve Champion Walk Trot 7-11 — Amelia Savidge Western Grand Champion Walk Trot 12 & over — Iree O’Dell-McGonigle Ranch Grand Champion Senior — Jessica McCune Ranch Reserve Champion Senior — Hayden Kolb Ranch Grand Champion Junior — Ethan Hoffman High Point Dressage — Rebekah Butcher High Point Musical Kur — Karina Duerr Swine Results Showmanship Grand Champion Showman — Erin Hayes Reserve Champion Showman — Quinn Pence Highly Commendable Showman — Gabby Chapma Market Grand Champion Market Hog — Addison Beaver Reserve Champion Market Hog — Kyra Pence Highly Commendable Market Hog — Erin Hayes Commendable Market Hog — Jenna Smyczynski Grand Champion Market Rabbit — Khloe Duffy Reserve Champion Market Rabbit — Juleah Britton Highly Commendable Market Rabbit — Erika Conhiser Grand Champion Showman — Ethan Washington Reserve Champion Showman — Raegan Gaylor Highly Commendable Showman — Justin Maul Commendable Showman — Taylor Costa