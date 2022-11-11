SALAMANCA — No amount of rainfall or brisk fall weather Friday could stop the greater Salamanca community from honoring its veterans and all those who served at annual Veterans Day ceremonies.

Traditionally held in front of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts on Wildwood Avenue, more than 100 gathered at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month inside the Hughes-Skiba Post 535 clubroom.

