SALAMANCA — No amount of rainfall or brisk fall weather Friday could stop the greater Salamanca community from honoring its veterans and all those who served at annual Veterans Day ceremonies.
Traditionally held in front of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts on Wildwood Avenue, more than 100 gathered at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month inside the Hughes-Skiba Post 535 clubroom.
The master of ceremonies for the observance was Sue Williams, county auxiliary president. The ceremony opened with an invocation by Legion Chaplain John Dennis praying for veterans, those who died in service, the country’s future and a peaceful world.
Retired Salamanca band teacher Jon Wilder played “To the Colors” with the salute to colors, followed by a rendition of the national anthem by the Seneca Intermediate School band, conducted by Ramona Lungershausen.
In lieu of a VFW Auxiliary speech, Jack Tupper, runner-up for the VFW Voice of Democracy contest, read his essay “Why is the veteran important?” Tupper said veterans have provided safety for the country, show courage and bravery and experienced countless hours of sacrifice and suffering in war.
“Fighting in wars ensures people’s safety and saves countless lives,” he said. “Veterans have saved the lives of many by standing their ground and showing bravery.”
“Some veterans have a hard time re-adjusting to normal life, Tupper said, sustaining physical injuries or struggling with PTSD. He said some are lucky to have not seen as many horrors as others, but that doesn’t mean they deserve less respect.
“Veterans are idols to their grandchildren and have a great deal of love for their families,” he said. “They are national treasures and carry America’s history with them on their shoulders.”
Darren Carney-Fisher, Legion Auxiliary President, thanked all the veterans for their service, including those who have died. She said respect is something missing in today’s world, encouraging respect for the flag and everyone around you.
“Pay it forward, be polite and just keep moving forward so that this nation stays as great as it is,” she added.
Joel Carrier, director of the Legion Riders, also thanked all veterans for answering the call of duty, their family members, the soldiers who didn’t make it home and those recently enlisted who will soon begin serving.
“Your presence here today is a tribute to all veterans and their families,” he added.
Legion Commander Tom Percy said the day commemorates all veterans of all wars, those who set aside their civilian pursuits to defend the nation’s freedoms. He said they recognize service to the country does not end with the end of military service but continues in the memories with world peace as the ultimate goal.
“In the time of peace, we can use the ennobling virtues of war and put behind us its ugliness and suffering,” he said. “We shall move forward in the sight of God as a strong nation in a peaceful world.”
Danny Williams, VFW District Commander, said he spoke at a high school ceremony Thursday, telling the students in the auditorium about military creeds, why serving in the military can be a great place for recent high school graduates and sharing a story about a solider at Iwo Jima. All this, he said, comes down to owing veterans a great debt that can never be repaid but honoring them nevertheless.
“It can be as simple as thanking them for their service, but that’s just the beginning,” he said. “Today we honor every soldier, sailor, airman, marine, coast guardsman and those serving in the new space wars who have and will give some of the best years of their lives to the service of the United States of America.”
Three volleys were fired by a Legion firing squad saluting the dead, and “Taps” was performed by Wilder. Ceremonies concluded with all in attendance singing “Gold Bless America” and a benediction by Lisa Carpenter.