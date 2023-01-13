Editor’s Note: Retired U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba is a frequent contributor to the Olean Times Herald. He wrote this essay for the new year of 2023.
As we’ve entered the new year, I can’t help but reflect on one of the most significant events of the past year: watching a Gold Star mother at the graveside of her son, punctuating not only my own years of service but the more than 20 years of warfare in Afghanistan.
With the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, many Americans have all but closed that chapter in our history. Up until the last minutes of the withdrawal, service members were giving the ultimate sacrifice of military service. Gold Star families know too well the cost of 20 years of war in that region.
It is a commander’s worse nightmare to be informed that one of your servicemen or women has been killed in action. Nothing can ever prepare you for the first contact with family members — mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters — after they have been informed of a death. It was never easy in the too-many situations my military career provided me.
I tend to reflect first as a soldier, a commander issuing operational orders and as a soldier following them. Could the loss have been prevented? Then, as a parent or thinking of my parents receiving a similar call. Whether the loss is directly combat-related or due to the fast-moving volatile environment of modern military operations, my reaction was always the same: an intense feeling of loss.
The same feeling of loss resurfaced last May when fellow Iraqi Freedom veteran Sarah Hillyard asked me to assist our friend Candice Clemens at Allegany Cemetery prior to Memorial Day. Every year Candy provides military service recognition on graves of service members identified through assistance by the Allegany American Legion.
I was immediately taken back to previous experiences of lost comrades, conversations with mothers and fathers, wives of servicemen from my battalion as I watched her, a mother, grooming the grounds of her son’s grave. With the help of Liam Coulter, the son of another local veteran, retired Lt. Col. Sean Coulter, we were able to make short work, clearing and re-establishing a proper tribute to Staff Sgt. Sean Clemens, Candy’s son, who gave his life in service to our country.
The day continued as we turned our attention to the Civil War monument that Candy has adopted before tending to the hundreds of other military service member graves at cemetery. Still, the image of a mother on her knees tending to her son’s grave haunts me.
I came to reflect again as friend and veteran supporter Sen. George Borrello presented Sgt. Clemens’ family with recognition of his service. A portion of Route 417 was dedicated in his honor, along with military service medals to members of his immediate family. Sgt. Clemens’ legacy of service continues as does my commitment to bringing awareness for service members still deploying into harm’s way.
His image graces the walls of the LEEK Veteran Hunting and Mountain Preserve in Potter County, Pa., where I have the honor of supporting veterans with both physical and invisible injuries due to military service. The AMVETS veterans club in my hometown of Cuba carries his name in tribute to his service. His legacy lives on, his sacrifice now a reminder for anyone traveling along Route 417 in Allegany.
Sgt. Clemens’ sacrifice is a reminder of the cost of the freedom we tend to take for granted. It is a reminder that America is not a political party or a color, nor is its freedoms given without responsibility and courage.
Recently, I met with a young student veteran from Alfred State College, who is scheduled to deploy this January 2023. Not even born when the World Trade Center in New York was attacked, his sense of duty and responsibility mirrors service members like Sgt. Clemens who answered our nation’s call to service throughout the previous decades. We the American people owe him, Candy, the Clemens family and the Gold Star and Blue Star families of America our deepest gratitude and support.
This new year I ask that you remember what our basic American freedoms mean … not necessarily to you but to us as a people, an American people united in these states of America. Reflect on the image of this American mother true to the beliefs for which her son died. Support the young soldier from Alfred State and the men and women from all the branches of service, deployed and deploying, providing us our collective freedom.