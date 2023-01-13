Remembering a fallen soldier

State Sen. George Borello (left) and retired Brigadier Gen. Arthur G. Austin Jr. (right) present Candice Clemens, mother of Staff Sgt. Sean Clemens, a service medal that honors her son.

 Provided

Editor’s Note: Retired U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba is a frequent contributor to the Olean Times Herald. He wrote this essay for the new year of 2023.

As we’ve entered the new year, I can’t help but reflect on one of the most significant events of the past year: watching a Gold Star mother at the graveside of her son, punctuating not only my own years of service but the more than 20 years of warfare in Afghanistan.

At the cemetery

From left, Arthur G. Austin Jr., Candice Clemens, Sara Hillyard at Liam Coulter at the gravesite of Staff Sgt. Shawn Clemens in May.
Civil War Monument

The Civil War Monument at Allegany Cemetery.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social