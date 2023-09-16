OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is preparing for its 2nd annual Trick or Trot to be held rom 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at War Vets Park.
“We are looking forward to a second year of this event and bringing families in our community together for a day of fun,” said Melissa Sullivan, CEO for HomeCare & Hospice.
Children of all ages and families are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and attend an afternoon of games, crafts, costumes and candy.
The event will have 10 stations for participants to “trot” through where they will complete crafts, play games and receive candy. Lunch will be provided.
Registration is required at $5.00 per child. Visit https://2023trickortrot.givesmart.com to sign up. For more information, contact Sarah Negron or Cassandra Kelsey at (716) 372-2106.
All proceeds benefit HomeCare & Hospice Foundation, which supports our vital services in the community. Call (716) 372-5735 for more information.