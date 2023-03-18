HomeCare & Hospice Walk & Run

The annual Hospice Walk & Run event at St. Bonaventure University, with participants seen here at a previous benefit, will be held May 20 and is open to the community.

 File

OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is preparing for its 27th annual Hospice Walk & Run at 10 a.m. May 20 at St. Bonaventure University.

This event will help raise awareness for hospice services and provide families the opportunity to honor lost loved ones. Pre-registration begins at 9 a.m. All runners, walkers, strollers and pets are welcome.

Local & Social