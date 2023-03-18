OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is preparing for its 27th annual Hospice Walk & Run at 10 a.m. May 20 at St. Bonaventure University.
This event will help raise awareness for hospice services and provide families the opportunity to honor lost loved ones. Pre-registration begins at 9 a.m. All runners, walkers, strollers and pets are welcome.
“HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is looking forward to giving our communities a way to support hospice while also engaging in a healthy and meaningful activity,” said Melissa Sullivan, CEO of HomeCare & Hospice.
Participants are encouraged to create teams and raise pledges with all proceeds benefiting HomeCare & Hospice Foundation and the services they provide throughout Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
A moment of silence will be held with the Hospice spiritual care team at the grotto by the Swan Business building before the race at 10 a.m.
Visit hospicewalk.givesmart.com to register. Those interested in being an event sponsor or volunteer should contact the Olean HomeCare & Hospice office at (716) 372-2106.
HomeCare & Hospice, a non-profit United Way agency, provides specialized medical care and social/emotional support for patients and families coping with life-limiting illness in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
