ELDRED, Pa. — Don’t be bystanders. Be up-standers.
That was the emotional and important message imparted on the crowd of more than 170 people at the Eldred World War II Museum on Sunday from Holocaust survivor Grigory Shershnevsky.
He and his wife Rya visited the museum with the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo, with Lauren Bloomberg and Wendy Weisbrot.
Shershnevsky’s story began with the history of how Germany came to be under the rule of the Nazis. He described the end of World War I, and the sanctions against Germany, disarming and demilitarizing the country as well as making huge reparations to the Allied powers. This led to growing discontent and the rise of the National Socialist Workers Movement, and ultimately, the rise of Adolph Hitler, anti-Semitism and the building of concentration camps.
In 1935 came the Nuremberg Laws, which said Jews could no longer be citizens. “They were rules that stripped Jews of their rights,” Shershnevsky said.
The unthinkable atrocities of the Holocaust were underway.
Shershnevsky said when he was asked to tell his story, he started to think about what images would help tell the story. He asked his friends and relatives, and picked some images that had meaning to him.
“People with numbers on their arms, and people in striped clothes behind barbed wire,” he said, showing slides of each. “You might consider me lucky. I don’t have a number. And I never had to wear the clothes. I was too small to wear anything but diapers during the Holocaust.”
He explained the Buffalo News did a section on the Buffalo area Holocaust survivors in 2017, telling 28 stories, including his. He started off with the story of Dr. Sol Messinger, who had been on the ship SS St. Louis with his family attempting to escape persecution. They were enroute to Cuba, but were turned away there, and in the U.S., and in Canada, and ended up going back to Europe. The family ended up in Belgium and eventually made their way to the U.S.
He told of Herman Stone, who was 14 when he witnessed synagogues being destroyed and rioting against Jews. His family escaped, and ended up in Buffalo.
“My story was different in the sense it was not about me,” Shershnevsky said. “I was too little to understand what was going on, to understand suffering, to understand hunger, to understand cold. My story is about the heroes of the Holocaust. My story is about the people who refused to be bystanders. Who in the worst time in human history, refused to be bystanders.
“Those gentiles who were risking their lives trying to save their Jewish friends, Jewish relatives, but more often, people they didn’t know at all,” he said.
He asked, why were most countries bystanders? “Why was I deprived of knowing my own mother, and knowing the love she had for me? Why? I am a Jew. According to Nazi ideology, we are not people.”
Shershnevsky was born in 1941 in Vilnius, Lithuania. He was just a few months old when Germany invaded, and he and his parents were forced into a ghetto — forcibly segregated from the rest of the population, fenced in with only one entry and exit gate. “My parents were looking for ways to smuggle me out,” he said.
His parents learned of a devout Polish Catholic woman named Aleksandra Drezvetska who was caring for orphaned children until homes could be found for them. They contacted her and asked her to take their young son; she said yes.
“My mother was a cleaning lady,” he explained. She carried her supplies with her. When Shershnevsky was 7 months old, his mother put him in her cleaning bucket, covered him with a blanket, dropped the bucket where Drezvetska could retrieve it, picked up an empty bucket and kept walking.
“I am 82,” he said on Sunday, brimming with emotion. “I still cannot imagine what my mother felt at that time.”
Drezvetska took him to city hall, said she found him on the steps of a church and adopted him — complete with a birth certificate that didn’t indicate he was Jewish. She saved other children through the years as well, and one older girl in the home would walk around with him near the walls of the ghetto so his parents could see him.
In 1943, the Jewish ghetto was “liquidated.” His parents were leading a group attempting to smuggle children out to the forest. His father survived; his mother was captured and executed.
When Shershnevsky was 3, Russian forces were liberating the city. An injured man was in the courtyard outside the basement apartment of Drezvetska. She crawled out, brought him inside and took care of his wounds.
He was a major. “She saved the life of a liberator.”
She was written up in a Russian newspaper, including the stories of the children in her care.
When Shershnevsky was 5, his father returned to be reunited with his child. That was a traumatic moment for the young boy, as Drezvetska was the only parental figure he’d known to that point. But his father and he stayed in touch with her, a relationship that Shershnevsky continued into adulthood when Drezvetska passed away.
He spoke of moving to America when he was an adult, with Rya and their daughter, who was 15 at the time. They were penniless and didn’t speak the language, but when they arrived in America, they were given two things — “Dignity, we were no longer second-class citizens, and opportunity,” he said.
At the end of the presentation, he left the audience with a few words to remember.
“Hate has many faces. Speak up any time you see hate. Hate has no place among us.”
Prior to the presentation, members of the B’nai Israel congregation of Olean, N.Y., donated $10,000 to the museum for Holocaust education.
David Lasky, treasurer, spoke to a reporter prior to the presentation about the museum, and about its Holocaust Room and the disturbing contents on display, including photos of emaciated bodies, a uniform from a Jewish prisoner, weapons and a lamp shade made from skin, crafted by the wife of the commandant of Buchenwald.
“My opinion is that you can’t hide things. People need to know the true horrors of the Holocaust and things that happened in World War II in general, and so things need to be there and people need to see what actually happened,” Lasky said.
Regarding the donation, he said, “We believe they will be excellent stewards of our money and bring the Holocaust and World War II to the public. This museum, for being here in Eldred, is absolutely amazing.”