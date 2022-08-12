Holistic healing, wellness fair Sunday in Lincoln Park

Cayla Westfall (left) and Sarah Swinko are the organizers of a holistic healing and wellness fair set for Sunday at the Lincoln Park Pavilion in Olean.

OLEAN — For those looking to strengthen their physical, mental or spiritual self this weekend, a holistic healing and wellness fair will set up Sunday at the Lincoln Park Pavilion.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than 30 local holistic practitioners from across the area will be offering everything from massages and yoga to essential oils and card readings in the park from participating vendors — all of whom are locals.

