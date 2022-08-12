Holistic healing, wellness fair Sunday in Lincoln Park

OLEAN — For those looking to strengthen their physical, mental or spiritual self this weekend, a holistic healing and wellness fair will set up Sunday at the Lincoln Park Pavilion.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than 30 local holistic practitioners from across the area will be offering everything from massages and yoga to essential oils and card readings in the park from participating vendors — all of whom are locals.
Organizers Cayla Westfall and Sarah Swinko said preparing for this first-time event in Olean had been easy and fulfilled the dream of doing their own. Both said they’ve attended similar fairs and expos before and recently signed up as vendors as well.
“When I became friends with Sarah last January, it just seemed like the perfect opportunity to make it into a reality,” Westfall said. “I really feel like our fair is going to be something new for Olean.”
“I picked Lincoln Park since it’s a beautiful outdoor location with cover and in the middle of town,” Swinko said. “We had a few people in mind to join us, then once we posted about the event, the other vendor spaces filled up fast.”
Some of the notable vendors signed up include psychic mediums, Reiki practitioners, crystals, jewelry, energy paintings, chiropractic care, foraging wild plants education, natural skincare, herbal products and candles. With so many people signed up to take part, they said one of the only challenges was having to turn vendors down once the event became full.
“We would still love to have anyone’s holistic business information for the following years of this event,” Swinko added.
Both Westfall and Swinko said they’ve been interested in holistic health and alternative medicine for many years. Swinko said she started a related business in 2021 while Westfall said a holistic healing session helped save her life a couple years ago.
“I wanted to show people that this way of life wasn’t scary, and it truly can be so healing to not only your body, but your mind and soul,” Westfall said. “This fair is to celebrate others who feel that same sort of love towards the healing world, and to introduce it to our community as well as celebrate like-minded individuals and create a sense of community within.”
Swinko said she’s hoping the event will be a success community outreach and connection, adding she wants people to know who they are and that they’re here for them. Westfall said she wants people to know they don’t always have to follow what they grew up knowing.
“Sometimes, you’re better off going off the beaten path — the one that feels different and magical and challenges you — and pushes you out of your comfort zone,” she said. “I want people to know there is more out there. And to also allow the healers attending to share their stories, and gifts with everyone around.”
Attendees will not only support local businesses but meet people who truly care, find something that will benefit their own health and maybe learn something new, Swinko said.
“Even if you don’t want to spend money, this event is more about experiencing the energy and the connection anyway,” she said.
Westfall said she thinks it will be a positive, uplifting experience, and those who go might find exactly what they needed without even knowing it. She said she hopes people soak in the good energy that will be flowing through the day.
“Whether you’re 0 or 100, everyone is welcome,” Westfall added. “Though it might be scary, don’t be afraid to come and try something new.”
“Holistic healing methods address the root cause of an issue, which tends to always be to our mental or emotional energy,” Swinko said. “Not all practices might be for you, but they are worth looking into and learning about.”
Swinko will be representing her business Naturally Grounding at the fair. She is a Reiki therapist, crystal enthusiast, herbalist and environmentalist. In addition to Reiki sessions, she offers guided meditations, crystals, crystal classes, new and full moon gatherings, foraging walks, foraged and handmade products and more.
Westfall is a card reader, medium, pendulum reader and level 2 Reiki Certified. At the fair, she will offer readings as well as handmade jewelry, sage bundles, bath rituals, some homemade tie-dye and other spiritual keepsakes.