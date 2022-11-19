Holiday Valley, HoliMont prepare for upcoming ski season

Holiday Valley’s Mountain Crew installed the concrete foundations for the towers of the new Mardi Gras Six-Pack lift over the summer. Once the winter season ends, construction will begin on the new six-person lift.

 Provided

ELLICOTTVILLE — With ski season right around the corner, Holiday Valley Resort and HoliMont Ski Area have been gearing up for the 2022-23 winter season with upgrades and improvements.

The highlights of Holiday Valley’s improvements include the purchase of a new, more fuel-efficient PistenBully 600 Groomer; Direct-To-Lift RFID ticketing with Axess Scanning; continued upgrades to the snowmaking system; slope work and the start of construction on a new, high-speed 6-pack chairlift, which will be completed next summer.

Holiday Valley, HoliMont prepare for upcoming ski season

Holiday Valley has added RFID ticket scanning that will allow guests to go directly to the lift without having to wait in line at a ticket booth. A guest is shown using one of the Pick Up Box (PUB) machines located throughout the resort.

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social