Holiday Valley, HoliMont prepare for upcoming ski season

ELLICOTTVILLE — With ski season right around the corner, Holiday Valley Resort and HoliMont Ski Area have been gearing up for the 2022-23 winter season with upgrades and improvements.
The highlights of Holiday Valley’s improvements include the purchase of a new, more fuel-efficient PistenBully 600 Groomer; Direct-To-Lift RFID ticketing with Axess Scanning; continued upgrades to the snowmaking system; slope work and the start of construction on a new, high-speed 6-pack chairlift, which will be completed next summer.
Director of Marketing Dash Hegeman said Holiday Valley is very committed to reinvesting in its infrastructure, so every summer it’s likely that notable improvements get made in preparation for the next winter season. He said some are very easy to see, like the introduction of the Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) tickets and passes for this winter.
“Others are just as important but not as apparent to the guests, including improvements to the snowmaking system, but all of them are very important as we try to give our guests the best experience possible,” he said.
Hegeman said RFID ticket scanning will make the guest experience much easier in the long run. He said people can now purchase a lift ticket online, get an email with a code that they can take to one of the Pick Up Box (PUB) machines located throughout the resort and scan that code to get their pass. This allows them to go directly to the lift without having to wait in line at a ticket booth.
“The RFID pass is reusable for multiple seasons, so season passholders will be able to use the same pass for multiple seasons,” he said. “Guests who purchase a single-day ticket can reuse that ticket.”
Hegeman said this will be the last season for the Mardi Gras Express, a four-passenger, high-speed lift built in 1996. He said the old lift will be replaced by a new, high-speed Mardi Gras 6-Pack lift giving skiers and snowboarders quicker access to the top of the mountain.
“The Mountain Crew installed the concrete foundations for the new lift towers over the summer, allowing them to get a jump start to build the new lift next summer. Once the winter season ends, work will begin to take down the current lift and construction will begin on the new 6-person lift,” he said. “It’s going to be an awesome project to witness and the end result is going to be incredible. The Mardi Gras 6-Pack chairlift project will be the first six-pack lift in the Western New York region.”
Weather permitting, Holiday Valley will open Nov. 25 for the ski and snowboarding season. Hegeman said the snowmaking system and team are remarkable. The snowmaking crew is incredibly knowledgeable and committed to covering as many of the slopes as they can, as quickly as they can.
“Between the team and the snowmaking infrastructure at Holiday Valley, the snowmaking process gets more efficient every year,” he said. “Our snowmaking system is very intuitive and automated. It can be controlled via a smartphone, so it can be turned on during optimal snowmaking times and turned off if or when the conditions are not prime for making snow. That said, the team still does an incredible amount of work out on the slopes to get everything ready to turn the guns on.”
For more information, contact Hegeman at (716) 699-3905 or dhegeman@holidayvalley.com. Visit online at holidayvalley.com.
OVER AT HoliMont, sales and marketing manager Jennah Bradley said they have made several improvements at the resort to give their beginner skiers an ultimate learning space.
“Some improvements we have made to the club is moving our Rabbit’s Run (conveyer belt) from Sunset slope to the Grasshopper beginner area,” she said. “This is in addition to our Grasshopper conveyor belt that was added last year to our new beginner area.”
According to Bradley, this transition will give beginners more of a stepping stone in their learning. She said the beginner area now has a walk-along area where they can learn basic skills, then graduate to the Rabbit’s Run lift where there is only a gradual incline. From there, they can graduate to the Grasshopper conveyor belt that is longer and steeper.
Bradley said HoliMont’s projected opening date is Dec. 17 for members only and Dec. 19 for non-members. During Christmas week, Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, the resort will be open for members only but will reopen to the public Jan. 2 for Monday through Friday skiing with the exception of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, and Presidents’ Day, Feb. 20.
Several winter bike events will take place this season including Winter FUNnel — Fat Bike DH Race, Feb. 19, and Over the Bars Dual SL Fat Tire Race, April 8.
For more details on rates for memberships and daily ski passes, call the office at (716) 699-2320, or visit online at holimont.com.