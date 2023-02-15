Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul highlights her fiscal year 2024 executive budget in Syracuse on Feb. 6.

 Darren McGee/Office of the Governor

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing a plan to build more housing in the state by overriding restrictive suburban zoning laws, but the move faces pushback from municipal leaders who say it smacks of government overreach.

Hochul's plan, unveiled as part of her $227 billion preliminary budget proposal, calls for building 800,000 new homes over the next decade to expand affordable housing options in the state.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social