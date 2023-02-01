Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her fiscal year 2024 executive budget proposal Wednesday in the Red Room at the State Capitol.

 Mike Groll/Office of the Governor

ALBANY — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed dramatic spending to help New York City handle a wave of international migrants and to stabilize its reeling public transit system with her $227 billion state budget Wednesday, even as she warned of tougher economic times ahead.

The wide-ranging spending plan also includes a public university tuition hike, a 10% jump in school aid and a proposal to yet again revise state bail law, which is expected to meet resistance from liberal state lawmakers. The proposal kicks off weeks of intense negotiations with state legislative leaders as they try to agree on a finalized budget by the April 1 deadline.

