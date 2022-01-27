SYRACUSE (TNS) — If you’re a homeowner in New York, you could get a school tax rebate this fall — just in time for elections.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has asked legislators to approve a STAR rebate check this year for taxpayers who make less than $250,000.
She said Tuesday during a meeting of the editorial board of Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard that it is the largest rebate ever given to New Yorkers.
The average benefit in Upstate would be $970. It would go to about 2 million households outside of New York City. The average benefit in New York City would be $425 and would go to 479,000 households, according to the governor’s estimates.
It would cost the state $2.2 billion, according to the proposed state budget.
The rebate check would be a payment in addition to the usual STAR, or school tax relief payment. It would be mailed to homeowners in the fall.
The tax credit would go to taxpayers who own and live in property that already qualifies for basic or enhanced STAR. The amount of the check is based on income levels and STAR property tax levels.
This is a revival of a rebate program that expired in 2019 with some changes. This year’s proposal decreases the highest income level from $275,000 to $250,000. It also increases the tax credit amount, has a $100 minimum rebate check and makes New York City homeowners eligible.
Hochul’s proposal also drops a requirement that school districts stay within a tax cap in order for homeowners in that district to qualify. The original rebate program was created in 2016, at the same time the state was imposing a spending cap on school districts. The idea was that voters would pressure schools to stay within the cap if they stood to get a check from the state as a reward.
Unlike previous programs, this only lasts one year. It is an advance on 2022 income tax returns and would be mailed this fall. Taxpayers do not need to apply for it.
Here’s how the credit would be calculated:
• For taxpayers in Upstate who have basic STAR and make up to $75,000 a year, the credit would be 163% of the 2021 STAR savings. The amount is 125% in New York City. The average amount for this income bracket would be about $1,050 for more than 800,000 recipients.
• Residents everywhere in New York who have basic STAR who make between $75,000 and $150,000 would get a credit worth 115% of the STAR amount.
Residents in Upstate who have basic STAR who make between $150,000 and $250,000 would get a credit worth 66% of the STAR amount. The amount is 105% in New York City.
• Residents in Upstate who have basic STAR who make between $200,000 and $250,000 would get 18% of the STAR amount. The amount is 100% in New York City.
• Enhanced STAR recipients in Upstate would get a credit worth 66% of STAR savings and Enhanced STAR recipients in New York City would get 110%.
The rebate must be approved by state legislators as part of the 2023 budget, due April 1. Expect some debate over the formula for New York City versus Upstate homeowners.
Hochul’s staff wants to focus on the dollar amount, which on average is twice as high in Upstate. But some New York City residents, especially low-income seniors, would qualify for a rebate that is a higher percentage of their STAR check than Upstate New Yorkers would receive.
The percentages are higher in New York City because property taxes, and therefore STAR benefits, are lower than Upstate, according to Hochul’s staff.
Property taxes are higher Upstate because they are used to fund school districts. Schools in New York City are funded by income taxes, said Peter Warren, research director for the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany watchdog.
Warren said the uneven formula proves that the rebate is not intended to redress the property tax burden in New York state. It does nothing to change future tax policy, he said.
“It’s a check to homeowners that’s being sent under the auspices of property tax relief,” Warren said.
Hochul’s staff said she would consider adjustments as part of budget negotiations.
The Senate and Assembly are holding hearings on the budget. The hearing on taxes is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 16.