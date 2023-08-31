ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the White House Wednesday afternoon to meet with President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, as the migrant crisis continues to overwhelm the state’s sheltering options.
The closed-door meeting took place as the governor and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have continued to criticize one another’s handling of the crisis — fingerpointing that has recently included the White House.
The mayor this week said the city’s five boroughs have no more room to house tens of thousands of migrants who have been bused there and that the thousands more that continue to arrive need to be moved to upstate communities, as well as to any available state and federal facilities. Hochul has resisted moving more migrants upstate and criticized New York City for what she has said was poor coordination with the communities where migrants have been relocated.
The tensions have unfolded as New York’s public schools have been instructed they must enroll migrant students even if they lack proper residency or immunization records.
“We cannot and will not force other parts of our state to shelter migrants,” Hochul said last week.
The situation does not appear to be on track to get better as the Biden administration has not taken steps to change any policies that would stop or reduce the flow of migrants coming across the southern border. That decision has infuriated Adams, a fellow Democrat.
“The answer to this question is not can we find more places for migrants to fit in New York City and in New York state,” he said this week. “That’s just not the answer. The answer is how do we stop the flow. ... Any plan that does not include stopping the flow at the border, is a failed plan.”
In the letter sent Sunday to Hochul on Sunday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas offered recommendations to improve New York’s handling of the crisis and also said his agency had identified 11 federal sites across New York that could serve as potential shelters.
They include three sites in Schenectady County, according to CBS News, and the remote Massena International Airport in St. Lawrence County, near the Canadian border. The Massena proposal brought a sharp rebuke Wednesday from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who said she has joined a “bipartisan coalition of local elected officials” to oppose that location as a site to house migrants.
“Upstate New York and the North Country is not a ‘sanctuary city,’” Stefanik said in a statement Wednesday. “We should not have to bear the cost of Joe Biden, Kathy Hochul, and Eric Adams’ far left open border policies and the havoc they are causing. ... I call on President Biden to end his radical open border policies and secure our northern and southern borders.”
Earlier Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the meeting with Hochul is to “continue our close collaboration and to underscore all the ways in which this administration has supported communities who are hosting asylum seekers and ways we are working together to increase access to work authorization.”
But in his letter Sunday, Mayorkas had noted there are “statutory constraints” that prevent the administration from allowing individuals who have applied for asylum to get work authorization in the U.S. any earlier. Those federal authorizations often take months or longer to obtain, and many of the tens of thousands of migrants in New York have not even started the process of seeking asylum.
“We are exploring all options available to improve operational efficiency, including through additional staffing and technology improvements to streamline case processing, as well as improved methods of communicating information about the employment authorization process with noncitizens,” Mayorkas wrote.
The recommendations Mayorkas outlined for New York to improve its handling of the migrant crisis came after a federal assessment team visited shelters in New York City in early August and surveyed the operations.
Kayla Mamelak, a spokeswoman for Adams’ office, issued a statement Monday in response to the letter from Mayorkas.
“Our requests from the federal government remain the same, and quite frankly, unaddressed,” she wrote.
Republicans across New York also have been increasingly vocal in their criticism of the handling of the migrant crisis. On Monday, seven GOP members of Congress from New York, including Stefanik, sent a letter to Hochul and Adams urging them to rescind “sanctuary city policies and enforce all immigration laws.” They also noted their opposition to the use of any state-owned facilities in their districts to house migrants.