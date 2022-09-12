Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul

 Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul let her COVID-19 state of emergency lapse on Monday as cases of the virus continue to remain relatively low and criticism from her Republican opponents mounts.

The emergency declaration had been in effect to expedite the acquisition of tests, quickly return the results of the tests, and to expand access to vaccinations.

