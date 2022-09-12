ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul let her COVID-19 state of emergency lapse on Monday as cases of the virus continue to remain relatively low and criticism from her Republican opponents mounts.
The emergency declaration had been in effect to expedite the acquisition of tests, quickly return the results of the tests, and to expand access to vaccinations.
Hochul had said she would wait to see if coronavirus numbers didn’t show a surge after children returned to school earlier this month, as well as the Labor Day holiday weekend, to assess whether she would extend the emergency declaration another month. While the collection of COVID-19 data is not as rigorous as it was last year, hospitalizations associated with the virus are generally heading downward, which brings them on par with numbers from February and slightly higher than they were one year ago.
Midnight on Monday will mark the first time without the COVID-19 emergency since the omicron strain of the coronavirus took over New York in late November 2021.
“We’re in a different place now,” Hochul said Monday in Manhattan.
The state’s previous COVID-19 emergency was declared over by then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in June 2021 — an event marked with a fireworks celebration.
“We’re now starting to write a new chapter,” Cuomo said last summer. “It doesn’t mean there’s not challenges for the new chapter, but the emergency is over.”
Hochul’s declaration was far less grand. It came in comments to a reporter following an unrelated news event. She also highlighted her desire to reserve the right to bring back the state of emergency if needed.
“I want to make sure New Yorkers know that if circumstances change, I’ll make sure I have all of the tools necessary to protect their health,” Hochul said.
The governor’s decision comes just days after last week’s decision that masks would no longer be required on public transportation and a new “bivalent” COVID-19 booster would be available.
While the governor had been tipping her hand that the procedural emergency declaration could lapse, she was also facing escalating criticism in recent weeks over a multi-million-dollar contract her administration granted to a campaign donor for COVID tests. Last week, following reporting from the Times Union, Republican lawmakers requested budget hearings and an investigation by the attorney general’s office into the contract.
“At the very least, the public deserves a hearing to address how this deal was arranged, why it lacked a formal contract and the seemingly questionable timing of relevant communications,” Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said in a statement last week.
Barclay, on Monday, attributed the end of the emergency declaration to “continued pressure from Republicans, public pushback in nearly every sector of the state and well-deserved criticism from good government groups and the media,” factors he described as leading to the governor to “no longer be able to skirt important checks and balances built into normal state operations through her emergency powers.”
Republican gubernatorial nominee U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has deployed the test kit procurement as a central campaign issue.
“I knew in order to get children back to school in late December, early January, I had to amass a large number of test kits and vaccine sites,” Hochul said Monday. “All those powers were necessary at the time.”
She said the state has been adhering to “normal procurement rules for some time now.”
The state remains under other health-related emergency declarations — due to monkeypox, polio and health care staffing.