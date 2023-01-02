New York Governor Inauguration

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (center) is sworn into office as as New York’s 57th governor by NAACP President Hazel N. Dukes (right) during an inauguration ceremony, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Albany. With them is (from left) Christina Hochul, her husband Will Hochul, Katie Hochul, her husband Matt Gloudeman and Bill Hochul.

 Associated Press

ALBANY — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state.

The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.

