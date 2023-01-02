ALBANY — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state.
The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.
“Right now there are some fights we have to take on,” Hochul said after taking the oath of office at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. “First we must and will make our streets safer.”
Hochul also called for making the state more affordable, citing the high cost of living. Also sworn in Sunday was Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.
A native of Buffalo, Hochul, 64, defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump, in November’s election to win the office that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.
A former congresswoman, she served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor before taking over in August 2021 and has tried to cast herself as a fresh start from Cuomo. He resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, which he denies.
New York Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer described her November victory as “breaking the glass ceiling.”
During her time as governor, New York passed some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, some of which are experiencing court challenges.
Delgado, a former Democratic U.S. representative who identifies as Afro-Latino, took over the position as lieutenant governor in May after Brian Benjamin resigned, and said he couldn’t “wait to get down to business” of “transparent” and “accountable” government.
New York Attorney General Letitia A. James, 64, also took oath Sunday for her second elected term in the position. She made history in 2018 as the first woman elected as the state’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.
“Four years ago I made a commitment to make this office a force of justice. I promise to fight for all New Yorkers, regardless of your political affiliation,” James, of Brooklyn, said.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli was sworn in for his fourth term. “We continue to live in a time of unprecedented challenge of evil and economic uncertainty. But we New Yorkers are resilient,” he said.
NY lawmakers get pay raise
Just in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers have become the highest paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday.
Members of both houses are getting a pay raise of $32,000, for a base salary of $142,000, under a bill Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a day before her inauguration Sunday. That’s a 29% raise over their previous salary of $110,000.
The law went into effect Sunday.
Before the pay boost, state lawmakers in California were the highest paid with a yearly base salary of $119,000, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
New York lawmakers passed the pay-raise bill during a special session in late December.
The new pay raise comes with restrictions, though.
Starting in 2025, outside income will be capped at $35,000. Pay in excess of that from military service, retirement plans, or investments will still be allowed.
Some Democrats in the legislature supported the pay raise, and said it was necessary in order to keep up with the cost of living.
But some Republican lawmakers spoke out against the bill during the special session, criticizing the ban on the outside income.
“Their attempt to buy political cover by instituting a ban on outside income won’t make Albany better, it will make it worse,” said state Sen. George Borrello in explaining his “no” vote on the bill.
Borrello said the ban would discourage citizen legislators, or “enterprising, accomplished individuals with real-world experience from entering public service.”
The last pay raise state legislators received was in 2018, and that was their first raise in two decades.