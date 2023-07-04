ALBANY (TNS) — The number of eligible New Yorkers who can work as lifeguards at summer camps this season is expanding under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday lowering the minimum age requirement to 15 years old.
Last year, the minimum age for lifeguards across most of New York's municipal and state park pools was also lowered to 15 years old, with officials citing staffing shortages. Those working in wilderness swimming must be at least 18 years old.
The measure comes ahead of an anticipated busy summer season at the state's municipal pools and open water beaches as well as children's camps. But it also comes as the state faces a lifeguard shortage on par with the rest of the country, forcing some public pools to shutter or limit opening times to comply with mandatory lifeguarding requirements.
"New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our world-class beaches and camps across the state," Hochul said. "This legislation will help address the lifeguard shortage, while ensuring that our children and fellow New Yorkers are supervised and safe in the waters this summer."
The shortage has been particularly acute in New York City. The Gothamist reported last week that the city's parks department has hired 500 lifeguards for the season, a fraction of the 1,400 staffers that it had before the pandemic. That workforce is attempting to cover the city's 52 outdoor pools.
Nationally, around half of 309,000 public pools have felt the industry's labor shortage, either closing down or reducing hours, according to American Lifeguard Association spokesman Wyatt Werneth.
Werneth said the association remains cautious about expanding eligibility for those who work at open water areas, like beaches or wilderness areas, where danger levels are higher due to unpredictable elements and require more professional knowledge and expertise.
But he said given New York's lifeguard shortage, potentially among the steepest in the country, the age expansion makes sense.
"A reasonably trained 15-year-old is pretty much going to be a citizen sitter," Werneth said. "He's making sure nobody's running, they got their towel while they're doing their thing."
The bill was sponsored by Orange County Democratic state Sen. James Skoufis and will require most lifeguards to be at least 17 years of age; the new rules will allow up to 50 percent of the required number of lifeguards on duty to be 15 if they are under the supervision of a camp aquatics director.
The lifeguards would still have to pass the same requirements and complete the same certifications required for older lifeguards, the executive chamber said in a statement.
Last summer, Hochul signed legislation increasing pay rates for lifeguards at state park beaches and pools. Starting pay rates for lifeguards at upstate facilities were increased 34 percent to $20 per hour, while downstate facilities increased 21 percent to $22 hour.
State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, a former Harriman State Park lifeguard, encouraged "young New Yorkers to pursue lifeguarding as a way to earn money, gain valuable job experience and serve the public."
The chronic shortage of lifeguards nationwide was exacerbated a few years ago when certification courses were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to many pools remaining closed or shortening their hours.
