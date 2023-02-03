Handguns

Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking updates and clarifications to New York's retooled concealed carry laws, enacted in July after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state's rules governing the possession and concealment of firearms in public.

ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a number of “technical” revisions to New York’s contested concealed carry laws, including allowing armed security guards at places of worship and providing clearer guidelines for retired law enforcement officers in good standing to possess a firearm in a “sensitive location.”

The proposals were included in Hochul’s executive budget, released this week, and seek to update the state’s retooled concealed carry laws, enacted in July following a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the state’s longtime rules governing the possession and concealment of firearms in public.

