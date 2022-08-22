Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that New York school students will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to COVID-19 during the upcoming school year.
Testing policies, which allowed exposed students to remain in school if they tested negative for COVID-19, have been eliminated as well. Students and staff will be allowed to remain in school as long as they don’t get sick, although the state still recommends that anyone who is exposed to COVID wear a mask.
Anyone with symptoms should get tested, the state affirms, but it is no longer recommending routine, random COVID screening tests of pools of students during the school year.
The policies going into the 2022-23 school year closely aligns with recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped up to ensure continued learning and a safe return to the classroom," Hochul said in a news release. "Today, we are making sure that state and federal guidance is aligned so that students and educators can enter the classroom with confidence and have a safe, healthy school year."
Hochul said her administration is getting the new guidelines out to parents and into schools.
"We know there's no replacement for in-classroom learning, and we're going to make sure that this year is a very different year," she said.
State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda said the governor's announcement Tuesday was long overdue
"This gubernatorial power-grab has made New York students an outlier, forced to endure senseless restrictions, while their peers across the country return to a normal post-pandemic environment," he said in a statement.
He called on Hochul to immediately drop all restrictions and end any remaining vestige of the COVID emergency.
Under its guidance for this school year, the CDC no longer recommends quarantine except in high-risk congregate settings.
The CDC recommends that all people with a known or suspected COVID exposure, regardless of vaccination status or history of prior COVID infection, wear a well-fitting mask or respirator for a full 10-day period and getting tested at least 5 days after close contact or sooner if symptoms develop.
The CDC continues to recommend that people stay home when sick. Any student or staff member who has symptoms of respiratory or gastrointestinal infections, such as cough, fever, sore throat, vomiting, or diarrhea, should stay home.
Testing is recommended for people with symptoms of COVID as soon as possible after symptoms begin. Those who are at risk for getting very sick with COVID who test positive should consult with a healthcare provider right away for possible treatment, even if their symptoms are mild.
Individuals who test positive for COVID and do not have regular health care providers can be evaluated for treatment by either calling (888) 873-2869 or visiting the New York State COVID-19 ExpressCare Therapeutics Access Website.
People who have tested positive or are awaiting COVID test results should remain home and follow the CDC's isolation guidance; isolation may end based on how serious someone's symptoms were.
• If someone had no symptoms, isolation may end after day five.
• If someone had symptoms, isolation may end after day five if they are fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and symptoms are improving.
• People should wear a mask through day 10 after ending isolation when they are feeling better (no fever without use of fever-reducing medication and symptoms improving).
• Antigen testing is not required to end isolation; however, some schools may allow use of the "test-based strategy" to potentially shorten the length of time for post-isolation mask use.
Last week, Hochul announced the re-launch of the #Vaxtoschool COVID-19 Vaccine Effort, including more than three dozen pop-up vaccination sites throughout the state in the coming weeks, with more being added in the near future.
In March, the governor lifted the state mask requirement in schools. This decision was based on key COVID data trends showing New York's significant progress in vaccinations and declining cases.
As New Yorkers move into the fall season, the state and Department of Health will continue to provide parents and guardians vital resources, along with continued robust testing and vaccination.
All school children who are 5 years of age or older are eligible for a booster. This includes individuals who have been fully vaccinated and have not received an additional vaccination this calendar year. Schools are encouraged to continue promoting COVID-19 vaccination in their community.