Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that New York schools will not have to close after COVID-19 exposures to students and staff are reported.

 Darren McGee/Office of the Governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that New York school students  will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to COVID-19 during the upcoming school year.

Testing policies, which allowed exposed students to remain in school if they tested negative for COVID-19, have been eliminated as well. Students and staff will be allowed to remain in school as long as they don’t get sick, although the state still recommends that anyone who is exposed to COVID wear a mask.

