ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has named an acting commissioner to lead the state Department of Health after current Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett steps down at the end of the month.
Dr. James McDonald will lead the agency starting Jan. 1, until a permanent commissioner is appointed, following a national search, the state health department said Thursday. Originally from Cohoes, McDonald lives in Latham with his wife and three children.
McDonald is currently medical director of the health department's Office of Public Health and interim director of the Center for Community Health. McDonald came to the department in July after working for 10 years at the Rhode Island Department of Health, most recently as interim director of the agency
"Dr. McDonald is an unflappable leader and generous colleague, with broad knowledge and deep experience. He is perfectly suited to lead this transition. I wish him luck and want to thank Gov. Hochul again for having given me the opportunity to serve as Health Commissioner," Bassett said in a statement.
McDonald has played a key role in the health department's rebuilding effort, officials said. He has also represented the agency in meetings with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and White House and has served as New York's representative to the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.
During his 10 years at the Rhode Island agency, McDonald's duties included leading the state medical licensing board, medical director for the state overdose prevention program, prescription drug monitoring program and leadership roles in health policy, legislative affairs, and facility regulation.
Recently, he guided the state through its ending of the COVID state of emergency and has served as the lead expert in successful litigation against opioid manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors.
McDonald earned his M.D. from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago in 1990, completed a pediatric residency in the U.S. Navy and a preventive medicine residency at SUNY Albany. He is board certified in pediatrics as well as preventive medicine.
In a statement, McDonald thanked Hochul for entrusting him with the role.
"It will be a privilege to follow Dr. Bassett in serving the people of New York in this role and continue to work alongside the thousands of DOH employees whose efforts protect the health of everyone in this state," he said.
