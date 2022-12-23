ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has named an acting commissioner to lead the state Department of Health after current Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett steps down at the end of the month.

Dr. James McDonald will lead the agency starting Jan. 1, until a permanent commissioner is appointed, following a national search, the state health department said Thursday. Originally from Cohoes, McDonald lives in Latham with his wife and three children.

