Amid declining statewide COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce Wednesday her decision on whether to extend indoor mask or vaccination requirements that expire Thursday.
The governor said Monday the mask mandate wasn’t likely to end right away and hinted at an extension similar to the one announced earlier in the day by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
There was some speculation that Hochul might tie lifting school mask mandates to local student vaccination rates.
Statewide vaccination rates for ages 5-11 is only 34%.
“I’m going to continue to head in that direction” (lifting mask rules),” Hochul told National Public Radio Monday. “We are hoping to get to that. That is our goal. But I am looking at the metrics.”
The governors of four states — Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon — announced plans Monday to lift statewide mask requirements in schools a month or two from now, citing the rapid easing of COVID-19′s omicron surge.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the move “a huge step back to normalcy for our kids.”
Murphy cited the "dramatic decline in our COVID numbers” in announcing the rollback. The omicron variant fueled a spike in infections over the holidays, but cases in the state are down 50% and hospitalizations dropped off by one-third since last week, he said.
In Cattaraugus County on Monday, one new death from COVID-19 complications and 86 new cases were reported, a turnaround from recent triple-digit daily test results.
A 79-year-old man who died Monday was the 237th COVID-19 victim since April 23, 2020.
The 86 new cases Monday, added to 25 on Sunday and 18 on Saturday made for 129 new cases since Friday’s report — 79 women and 50 men. There have now been a total of 17,054 COVID-19 cases in the county since March 2020 — 8,928 women and 8,126 men.
Fifty-one of the new cases were in the southeast part of the county where there have now been 7,889 cases. There were 30 new cases in the southwest where there have been 3,388 cases, 34 in the northeast where there have been 3,387cases and 14 in the northwest where there have been 2,390 cases.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department is following 167 active cases, less than half the number from recent weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Dashboard for Cattaraugus County showed that as of Monday, 23 residents had been hospitalized over the past seven days. About 14.2% of the intensive care unit beds had been used over the past seven days.
The county’s seven-day average positivity over the past week declined 4.69% to 12./13%. That is higher than the Western New York average, which was 8.57% on Sunday. Saturday’s positivity was 8.76% and Friday’s was 8.92%.
Cattaraugus County has 48.8 % of its population vaccinated and boosted. The county had administered 20,528 booster shots.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.