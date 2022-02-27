Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that she will end the state mask requirement in schools starting Wednesday.
The governor said she made the decision based on the analysis of several key COVID-19 data trends and after consulting with health and education experts, as well as parents, teachers and school administrators.
The announcement also follows recent changes in metrics used by the CDC to determine risk and transmission levels in communities. Other mitigation measures should remain in place, she said.
“With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic,” the governor said in a statement.
She said because “New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently” remove the statewide mask requirement in schools. This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities and I am grateful to the students, educators and parents for their dedication to keeping us all safe — we’ve reached this milestone because of your hard work.”
Among the nation’s larger states, Hochul said, New York has the highest rate of adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the highest rate of teenagers fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and the second-highest rate of children ages 5-11 fully vaccinated. The state has seen a 98% decline in COVID-19 cases since the omicron peak, and a continuous downward trend in cases for 51 consecutive days.
The number of children testing positive for COVID is declining to levels not seen since before students returned from summer break, Hochul’s office reported. On Saturday, 229 cases were reported compared to a seven-day average of 832 cases at the beginning of the school year. Pediatric hospitalizations have declined by roughly 80% since the omicron peak.
The state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, said New York will remain vigilant and her department will continue to monitor data and use advance early-warning monitoring systems, such as wastewater surveillance, to detect new rises in COVID-19 cases.
“We continue to urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated and get boosted, and we will work with our partners in education statewide to ensure our schools, teachers, and students have the support they need to keep our classrooms healthy and safe,” Bassett said.
State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa thanked Hochul for her leadership.
“Working together we look forward to keeping our schools safe for students and educators,” Rosa said.
State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt of Niagara County said the “unmasking of our school children is a long overdue victory for kids and parents, educators and common sense.”
In his statement Sunday, Ortt called for the Democrat-led Senate to put his resolution up for a vote to “end the unnecessary statewide emergency” and end all mandates related to the pandemic.
“It’s time to restore checks and balances, and make sure no governor can do this again,” he said. “We must empower people, not politicians.”
Andy Pallotta, president of the New York State United Teachers, said the union welcomes Hochul’s announcement.
“The governor is striking the right balance by empowering local officials to use data to determine if and when the mitigation strategies need to change in their areas,” he said. “As the guidance changes, one thing must remain constant: It’s essential that districts work closely with educators to ensure there is confidence in their health and safety plans.”
Ahead of Midwinter break, 4.8 million tests were sent to schools for children to take home. An additional 4.8 million tests will be sent this week for students to take home upon their return to school. In total, 20.8 million tests have been distributed to schools.
Over the past six weeks, Hochul’s office said, the state established 261 #VaxForKids sites, making the vaccine available to New York families to help parents and guardians get eligible children vaccinated and boosted.
Cattaraugus County update
In the county, there were only 22 total new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend — eight on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.
There were 68 active cases involving county residents as of Sunday.