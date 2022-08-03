Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses the media Wednesday in New York.

 Don Pollard/Office of the Governor

NEW YORK (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul pushed back on criticism of New York’s cashless bail system Wednesday, calling out judges and prosecutors for not following the law.

The governor was asked during an unrelated presser about Mayor Eric Adams’ repeated calls to overhaul the state’s bail reforms and whether she is considering his call to allow judges to weigh “dangerousness” when deciding to detain someone pretrial.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social