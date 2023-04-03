ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul has implemented a controversial plan to reduce the state’s Medicaid costs by shifting millions of New Yorkers off their prescription drug benefits into a state run plan.
The changes, which went into effect on April 1, will move more than eight million Medicaid recipients from the mix of private plans to a plan administered by the state Department of Health, called NYRx. The move is projected to save the state nearly $1 billion over the next two years.
"The transition to NYRx today is in the best interest of those New Yorkers relying on Medicaid for affordable prescription medication," Hochul said in a statement.
Hochul said she is also committing hundreds of millions of additional Medicaid dollars "to ensure this change is seamless and has positive impacts across our state."
New York State Medicaid Director Amir Bassiri said under the changes New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid "will receive their same prescription medications, only from a larger network of pharmacies at no extra cost and with fewer restrictions and less confusion than before."
"With this transition, our Medicaid program will now pay all pharmacies directly rather than relying on corporate middlemen who do not always act in ways that align with the interests of Medicaid members," he said. "This will create both transparency and efficiency that will benefit our members and ensure access to patient-centered, high-quality health care."
The Hochul administration said the changes are aimed at reducing New York's rising Medicaid pharmacy costs, which they argue have been driven primarily by pharmacy benefit managers and other intermediaries in the prescription medication supply chain.
But the changes faced pushback from safety-net health care providers and other groups, who've argued it will mean a loss of money from a federal program created by Congress in 1992, known as 340B, which provides discounts on prescription drugs to hospitals and neighborhood clinics that serve vulnerable populations.
In Albany, a group of lawmakers filed a bill that would "repeal" the transition of the Medicaid pharmacy benefit from managed care to fee-for-service. But the proposal hasn't gained much traction since it was filed in February.
Medicaid is a safety-net health plan targeting the poor and disabled and is jointly financed by the federal, state and local governments. In fiscal year 2023, New York's total contribution was $31.5 billion, outstripping spending on school aid and other budget expenditures. This year, New York expects its Medicaid rolls to swell to 8 million.
Hochul is proposing to increase overall Medicaid spending about 2% in fiscal year 2024, to $94.4 billion, according to her preliminary budget. The state's costs for the health program would increase 7.7% under her proposal. Medicaid costs would account for about 15% of the total state budget proposed for fiscal year 2024, according to the spending plan.
New York received a 6.2% increase in federal Medicaid funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that will drop to 1.5% by the end of the year, as federal pandemic rules end.
Backers of the new NYRx plan, like state Sen. James Skoufis, D-Cornwall, said the previous drug plan was "financially unsustainable and inherently unjust" to healthcare professionals and that savings generated by the changes "will be directly reinvested into our hospitals and health centers to ensure the strongest possible transition."
"This move is a win for everyone involved, except the drug company middlemen who will no longer be able to rip off the state's taxpayers, patients, and providers," he said.