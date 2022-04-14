ALBANY (TNS) — Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin is the third lieutenant governor in New York to resign from the post, but he is likely to remain on the Democratic primary ballot in June, setting up a competitive and complicated primary with at least two other Democrats.
The situation is further complicated by the choice that Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to make: select another lieutenant governor to serve out the remainder of the term or leave the position vacant until January.
Two prior cases serve as precedent for a lieutenant governor resigning from office, although neither came under the cloud of a public corruption charge from federal prosecutors.
In 1984, Alfred B. DelBello resigned as second-in-command to Gov. Mario Cuomo following disagreements between the two. He moved into the private sector.
Before that, Frank C. Moore resigned in 1953 after a dispute related to the succession of Gov. Thomas E. Dewey.
More recent history shows that Hochul also would not have to necessarily appoint another lieutenant governor before the results of the election.
Following the resignation of Gov. Eliot Spitzer and the elevation of Lt. Gov. David Paterson to the state’s highest office, the state went without a lieutenant governor for 15 months beginning in March 2008.
In the interim, four state Senate majority leaders held the acting role of second-in-command. All four — Joseph Bruno, Dean Skelos, Malcolm Smith and Pedro Espada — would go on to be convicted of a felony. (Bruno’s conviction on public corruption charges was overturned on appeal and he was acquitted at a second trial in U.S. District Court.)
That interim process ended when Richard Ravitch was sworn in as lieutenant governor at a Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn.
If Benjamin, who was arrested Tuesday on five counts of bribery and fraud in a federal corruption probe, had not resigned, the path to his removal from office would have been through impeachment, said Richard Rifkin, legal director of the Government Law Center at Albany Law School.
Benjamin’s name almost certainly will appear on the primary ballot in June, according to the state Board of Elections. Generally, there are three ways someone can be removed from the ballot: death, declination during a nominating process or disqualification.
In a statement early Tuesday evening from his legal team, they said Benjamin would be suspending his campaign to focus on “explaining in court why his actions were laudable — not criminal,” and then when the case is completed, “he can rededicate himself to public service.”
Since Benjamin already accepted the nomination at the Democratic Party’s state convention in February, the only way he could decline the office is if he is to accept a nomination for another office, like a judgeship.
Additionally, according to the state Board of Elections, if Benjamin is to run on an independent party line for another office, that could be viewed as a form of declining his ballot position for lieutenant governor. It is an unsettled matter of the law, the state said.
The more straightforward path would be if Benjamin moved out of the state.
As a condition of his release on $250,000 bond, Benjamin is limited to most of New York City, Long Island and portions of Georgia and Virginia. If he moved to Georgia or Virginia and changed his residence to a location there, that could result in his name being removed from the ballot.
If Benjamin remains on the ballot, he could still win the election and move onto the general election while his criminal case is pending.
If he were to win but also be convicted of a felony prior to accepting the nomination, it could lead to trouble for him to hold the office, legal experts said.
The other candidates on the ballot include Ana Maria Archila, a progressive who is the lone person running on the Working Families Party line, and who is the running mate of New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams; and Diana Reyna, a moderate who is running alongside gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island.
Another Democratic candidate, David Englert, the mayor of the village of Sodus, filed his petition paperwork one day late and therefore may not make it onto the ballot.
Republican Alison Esposito is running alongside U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island. She is also running on the Conservative Party line. Republican Michael J. Grace is running for lieutenant governor on the ticket with former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.
One major variable that remains in play is the threat of a write-in campaign.
Hochul could appoint someone to finish out the term of lieutenant governor and then that person could run a write-in campaign in the primary, according to the Board of Elections.
Similar to how Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown ran an aggressive write-in campaign in November to defeat the party nominee, socialist India Walton, a write-in candidate could use stamps to place on ballots or palm cards to bring to the voting booth