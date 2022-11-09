Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul was leading challenger Lee Zeldin in vote totals late Tuesday and declared victory in the governor’s race.

 Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor

NEW YORK — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.

She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social