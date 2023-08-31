Gov. Kathy Hochul no longer considers herself recused from negotiations with the Seneca Nation on a new gambling compact, and the Nation’s president said he would welcome discussions with her.
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr., citing news reports that Hochul would be involved in negotiations, said in a statement Thursday, “I have not had any direct communication or meeting with Gov. Hochul since I came into office in November. If she is now willing to meet with Seneca Nation leadership, I would welcome the opportunity.”
Hochul had previously recused herself because of her husband’s ties to Delaware North, which has gambling interests. WGRZ in Buffalo reported that he ceased working at Delaware North on Aug. 15.
On Wednesday evening Hochul issued a statement that her recusal memo was updated to reflect that she does not have a direct or indirect financial interest that could lead to a conflict of interest. She indicated her staff “is working with the Seneca Nation of Indians to make sure we have an agreement that is fair, serves the interests of all parties, and addresses the needs of key stakeholders and we look forward to continuing to work toward an agreement.”
The current gaming compact expires on Dec. 9.
Armstrong noted that, for the past year, the Senecas have been “trying to negotiate a fair and reasonable” Class III gaming compact with the state’s appointed negotiating team.
“A new Seneca compact is critical to the Western New York economy and to the thousands of people we employ,” Armstrong said. “After today, we have approximately 100 days until our gaming compact expires. I am hopeful that direct dialogue with Gov. Hochul could help move our discussions toward a successful conclusion that protects the substantial jobs and economic benefits the Seneca Nation has delivered to Western New York for the past two decades.”
The Senecas operate casinos in Salamanca, Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
In June, the state and Seneca Nation announced that a preliminary compact agreement had been reached — with one of the provisions reported to be a new Seneca-owned casino in Monroe County. Lawmakers representing the Rochester area cried foul, claiming that a casino had been planned for the city of Rochester and they knew nothing of the Seneca-related plan.
The outcry from the Rochester area put a hold on the tentative agreement between the Seneca’s and state.
While the state and Senecas attempt to reach a new agreement, including what percentage of revenues the state will receive from Seneca operations, the complexion of negotiations is different than 2002, when the first compact was signed. New York state now owns several casinos itself, including two that the Senecas consider to be too close to their territory in Western New York.