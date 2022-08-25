NEW YORK (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is wary of a recently passed bill that would temporarily halt new large-scale cryptocurrency mining operations in the Empire State.
“We will get to it,” the governor said. “I have to focus on some other issues at the moment.”
The New York Daily News reported the bill, if signed into law, would place a two-year moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations at fossil fuel-burning power plants that use so-called proof-of-work authentication methods to validate blockchain transactions.
The method, which requires vast amounts of energy as computers solve highly complex mathematical equations to authenticate a transaction, is used to create cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other crypto fans have called on Hochul to veto the measure.
The governor said she is still weighing her options and shot down the idea that her decision will be influenced by large contributions made to her campaign by crypto companies or lobbyists.
“I’m not on the fence right now, I’m analyzing a thousand bills as we speak and many of them are time sensitive,” Hochul said. “I have priorities I have to address. This moratorium came up at the end of session, we didn’t have a lot of time to work through it with our normal process.”
Climate activists and preservationists cheered the Hochul administration’s decision in July to deny an air emission permit to a major cryptomine in the Finger Lakes that was using a once-shuttered power plant to power its activities.
They urged Hochul to sign a bill that would impose the moratorium on cryptomining across the state while the state Department of Environmental Conservation conducts an extensive review on how the practice comports with efforts to cut greenhouse gas pollution and phase out the use of fossil fuels.
