ROMULUS — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered remarks commemorating Memorial Day and the recent establishment of New York's first state veterans cemetery, during the first ceremony at the site.
The cemetery was established earlier this year with the transfer of land ownership from Seneca County to the state and ensures the state can provide dignified burials for New York's veterans and their families for generations to come.
"Memorial Day is a sacred reminder of the profound debt of gratitude we owe to our fallen heroes," Hochul said. "The first state veterans cemetery honors brave men and women and the sacrifices they made to defend our freedom, preserve our democracy and ensure our safety, and I am proud to commemorate this commitment to our veterans and their families to ensure they can rest in peace."
The New York State Veterans Cemetery-Finger Lakes is located on 162 acres in Romulus, situated along Seneca Lake and adjacent to Sampson State Park.
The cemetery holds a special place in the heart of the New York state veterans community, as it is located on the grounds of the former Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base. These sites were instrumental in training hundreds of thousands of Service members during World War II and the Korean War. Furthermore, the cemetery's location near Waterloo — the birthplace of Memorial Day — adds to its historical significance.
Memorial Day was first recognized on May 5, 1866, in Waterloo, when veterans and civic leaders marched to the community's three cemeteries for grave site remembrance services honoring those who had lost their lives in the Civil War. In 1971, Memorial Day was officially recognized as a federal holiday and a National Day of Mourning and remembrance for those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces.
New York State Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said Memorial Day is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave servicemen and women who laid down their lives in defense of freedom.
"It is a day to honor their memory, pay tribute to their selflessness, and express our eternal gratitude," she said. "The inaugural event at the first state veterans cemetery in New York is a poignant symbol of our commitment to ensuring a final resting place that befits the heroes who fought for our nation."
The New York State Department of Veterans' Services (DVS) advocates on behalf of New York's Veterans and their families, as individuals and as a group, to ensure they receive benefits granted by law for service in the United States Uniformed Services. DVS provides free benefits advising.